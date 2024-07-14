Arizona politicians react to shooting at Trump rally in Pennsylvania



PHOENIX — Arizona politicians quickly weighed in after the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally on Saturday in Pennsylvania, which is being investigated as an assassination attempt.

Political violence is unacceptable, and has no place in this country. I am glad that former President Trump is safe, and hope that others at the rally were not seriously injured. I hope the perpetrator of this heinous act will be swiftly brought to justice. — Governor Katie Hobbs (@GovernorHobbs) July 13, 2024

I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret… — President Biden (@POTUS) July 13, 2024

BREAKING: Pres. Biden says he has reached out to former Pres. Trump, who is being treated at a local medical facility after a possible assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally. "There’s no place in America for this kind of violence. It’s sick.” https://t.co/W7LwYHiTp8 pic.twitter.com/o3oyF4lRj7 — ABC News (@ABC) July 14, 2024

Please pray for President Trump — Kari Lake (@KariLake) July 13, 2024

They will never stop us. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/W54zRXRNPY — Kari Lake (@KariLake) July 13, 2024

Gabby and I are horrified by the incident in Pennsylvania. No one should ever have to experience political violence — we know that firsthand. We’re keeping former President Trump, his family, and everyone involved in our thoughts. — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) July 13, 2024

Political violence is terrifying. I know. I’m holding former President Trump, and all those affected by today’s indefensible act of violence in my heart. Political violence is un-American and is never acceptable—never. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) July 13, 2024

There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics.… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 13, 2024

Statement From Arizona GOP Chair @GinaSwoboda on Assassination Attempt of President Trump in Pennsylvania: pic.twitter.com/GOiOD70OJu — Republican Party of Arizona (@AZGOP) July 14, 2024

We unequivocally condemn this abhorrent act and hope for former President Trump’s swift recovery. There is no place for political violence in our nation. We also thank the Secret Service and law enforcement for their swift and fearless response. — Arizona House Democrats (@AZHouseDems) July 13, 2024

Political violence of any kind is unacceptable and must be condemned outright. I’m thinking of everyone affected by this senseless act and wishing former President Trump and those injured a speedy recovery. — Mayor Kate Gallego (@MayorGallego) July 13, 2024

I’m praying for the health and safety of President Trump and all those in attendance in Butler. I hope the perpetrator of this cowardly act is swiftly apprehended by law enforcement. Violence of any kind is never acceptable. — Rep. Greg Stanton (@RepGregStanton) July 13, 2024

Please pray for President Trump and everyone else at today’s rally. — Doug Ducey (@DougDucey) July 13, 2024

