Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

LG Energy Solution hits pause on second Arizona battery plant

Jun 30, 2024, 5:00 AM

LG Energy Solution has started vertical construction in 2024 on its planned battery manufacturing c...

LG Energy Solution has started vertical construction in 2024 on its planned battery manufacturing campus south of Phoenix in Queen Creek, shown in this rendering. (LG Energy Solution)

(LG Energy Solution)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY AUDREY JENSEN/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


LG Energy Solution says it’s temporarily pausing construction plans for the second phase of its $5.5 billion battery manufacturing plant in Arizona.

LGES has been planning to develop two battery plants in Queen Creek including a cylindrical battery factory for electric vehicles and an energy storage system (ESS) battery factory. The company is expected to become Queen Creek’s largest employer, creating nearly 4,000 jobs.

Vertical construction on its cylindrical battery factory started earlier this year and will not be impacted by the South Korean tech giant’s decision to pause plans for its second plant, according to the company.

Production is expected to start in 2026 on the LGES battery plant that’s currently under construction by general contractor Yates Construction and designed by Ware Malcomb.

For its second battery plant, an LGES statement provided to the Business Journal said the company is “adjusting the pace” of its investment based on market conditions and “focusing on optimizing our operations.”

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a woman overnight in Phoenix. (Pexels phot...

KTAR.com

Woman seriously injured in alleged Phoenix stabbing with suspect still at large

Police are seeking a suspect who allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times in Phoenix in the early hours of Sunday.

15 minutes ago

Maricopa County has approved to fund renovations for Mesa’s Firefighter Memorial, Historical Soci...

Bailey Leasure

Maricopa County approves renovation funding for i.d.e.a. Museum, other Mesa venues

Maricopa County has approved to fund renovations for Mesa’s Firefighter Memorial, Historical Society, and i.d.e.a. Museum.

3 hours ago

A new 28,000-square-foot hotel by Hilton, LivSmart Studios, is coming to Downtown Glendale near the...

Bailey Leasure

Hilton bringing LivSmart Studios hotel to downtown Glendale

A new 28,000-square-foot hotel by Hilton, LivSmart Studios, is coming to downtown Glendale near the Glendale Civic Center.

3 hours ago

A Coconino County judge sentenced Anthony Martinez, 28, on Friday to life in prison on the murder ...

Associated Press

Arizona man gets life sentence on murder conviction in starvation death of 6-year-old son

A northern Arizona man has been sentenced to prison for the rest of his life for the 2020 starvation death of his 6-year-old son.

14 hours ago

Palm Valley Commerce Center...

KTAR.com

Construction begins on Palm Valley Commerce Center in Goodyear

Construction is underway on Palm Valley Commerce Center, a Class A industrial project in Goodyear designed to serve local entrepreneurs and multinational corporations.

19 hours ago

Interstate 17...

KTAR.com

I-17 will be closed Monday night south of Flagstaff for bridge work

Interstate 17 is scheduled to be closed in both directions for 10 hours near exit 337 south of Flagstaff starting Monday at 7 p.m. for bridge construction.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

LG Energy Solution hits pause on second Arizona battery plant