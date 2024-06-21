Overnight shooting in Glendale leaves teenager dead, police say...

PHOENIX — A teenager has died after an overnight shooting in Glendale on Wednesday night, authorities said.

Two suspects, 19-year-old Joshua Rodas and an unnamed 15-year-old male, were taken into custody, according to the Glendale Police Department.

Both suspects are being charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault, police announced on Thursday. Rodas was being held on a $1 million bond.

Where did the overnight shooting take place?

Glendale police responded to a shooting near 67th and Peoria avenues around midnight on Wednesday.

Officers found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he did not survive his injuries.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.