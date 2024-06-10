Tucker Carlson coming to Phoenix on Sept. 4 to talk politics, news...

PHOENIX — Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is set to visit Phoenix this summer as part of his first national arena tour.

Tucker Carlson Live 2024 will stop at Footprint Center on Sept. 4. Russell Brand, a former actor and comedian turned right-wing influencer, will accompany Carlson as a special guest.

Presales started Monday, and tickets go on sale the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

Seating is limited to the lower bowl and floor of Footprint Center.

Carlson and Brand will be reacting live to some of the latest political news ahead of the 2024 elections.

Carlson said he’s excited to talk about political topics with people who attend his tour.

“I can’t wait to take our show on the road in cities across America,” the conservative commentator said in a press release. “We’re going to be talking about real issues with real people. You’d better believe the establishment will be losing their minds.”

Monday’s tour announcement comes nearly 14 months after Fox News parted ways with its popular and controversial prime-time host.

The April 24, 2023, break came amid a cascade of bad legal news for Fox and Carlson. A week earlier, Fox agreed to pay more than $787 million to settle a lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems over the network’s airing of false claims following the 2020 presidential election — shortly before Carlson was expected to be called to testify.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.