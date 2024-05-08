Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Pennsylvania will make the animal sedative xylazine a controlled substance

May 8, 2024, 3:10 PM | Updated: 4:06 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro will sign legislation to criminalize the misuse of a powerful animal tranquilizer called xylazine that is showing up in supplies of illicit drugs and contributing to a growing number of human overdose deaths, his office said Wednesday.

Xylazine, which is being mixed into fentanyl and other illicit opioids, will remain legal for its intended use by veterinarians.

The bill received approval from the state House of Representatives and the Senate in the past week.

Under the bill, xylazine will be listed as a “schedule III” drug under Pennsylvania’s controlled substance law, formalizing an order that Shapiro issued last year when Pennsylvania joined a growing list of states that were moving to restrict access to xylazine.

Xylazine is a prescription sedative used by veterinarians to safely handle and treat farm animals, wildlife, zoo animals and household pets such as cats and dogs.

Officials say the pain-relieving, muscle-relaxing drug, sometimes referred to as “tranq,” is often abused by being added to fentanyl and heroin. It was detected in 3,000 U.S. drug deaths in 2021, according to the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.

The illicit use of schedule III drugs carries a penalty of imprisonment of up to five years. The law would require that the drug be stored safely when used professionally, to prevent theft or improper access.

Federal officials last year declared xylazine-laced fentanyl an “emerging threat” and introduced a plan to scale up testing, treatment and efforts to intercept illegal shipments of xylazine.

Xylazine can cause breathing and heart rates to fall to dangerous levels when used in humans. When injected it can cause large open sores and infections, sometimes leading to amputation.

United States News

Bridge being built in northern Arizona after 3 children died in area...

Associated Press

Bridge being built in northern Arizona almost 5 years after 3 children died in Tonto Creek

In a Wednesday announcement, Gila County officials said a bridge being built in northern Arizona after three children died in area.

55 minutes ago

Ex-University of Arizona grad student accused of killing professor...

Associated Press

Trial begins for ex-University of Arizona grad student accused of killing professor in 2022

The trial for an ex-University of Arizona grad student accused of fatally shooting a professor in 2022 has officially begun.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Former Memphis officer hit with federal charges in on-duty kidnapping, killing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A former Memphis police officer has been charged with federal civil rights violations in the fatal shooting of a man while the officer was on duty, prosecutors said Wednesday. Patric J. Ferguson, 32, was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of kidnapping and destroying evidence in the January 2021 […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

New York City’s watchdog agency launches probe after complaints about the NYPD’s social media use

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York City’s watchdog agency has launched an investigation into allegations that the city’s police department improperly used its official social media accounts to target public officials and private citizens. The city Department of Investigation confirmed the probe in a statement Wednesday, saying it was prompted by recent requests from City […]

3 hours ago

Israel to attack Rafah United States no weapons...

Associated Press

Biden says US won’t supply weapons for Israel to attack Rafah, in warning to ally

President Joe Biden said the United States will not supply weapons for Israel to attack Rafah in a Wednesday interview with CNN.

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida deputies who fatally shot US airman burst into wrong apartment, attorney says

MIAMI (AP) — Deputies responding to a disturbance call at a Florida apartment complex burst into the wrong unit and fatally shot a Black U.S. Air Force airman who was home alone when they saw he was armed with a gun, an attorney for the man’s family said Wednesday. Senior Airman Roger Fortson, 23, who […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Pennsylvania will make the animal sedative xylazine a controlled substance