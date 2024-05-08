Close
9 of 10 wrongful death suits over deadly Astroworld crowd surge have been settled, lawyer says

May 8, 2024, 7:34 AM

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Nine of the 10 wrongful death lawsuits filed after the 2021 Astroworld festival, where 10 people were killed in a crowd surge, have been settled, including one that was set to go to trial this week, attorneys said Wednesday.

Jury selection had been set to begin Tuesday in the wrongful-death lawsuit filed the family of Madison Dubiski, a 23-year-old Houston resident who was killed during the crowd crush at the Nov. 5, 2021, concert by rap superstar Travis Scott.

But Neal Manne, an attorney for Live Nation, the festival’s promoter and one of those being sued, said during a court hearing Wednesday that only one wrongful death lawsuit remained pending and the other nine have been settled, including the one filed by Dubiski’s family.

The lawsuit that remains pending was filed by the family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount, the youngest person killed during the concert.

Terms of the settlements were confidential and attorneys declined to comment after the court hearing because of a gag order in the case.

Attorneys in the litigation were set to meet next week to discuss when the lawsuit filed by Blount’s family could be set for trial.

