Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

South Sudan removes newly imposed taxes that had triggered suspension of UN food airdrops

May 4, 2024, 12:35 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


JUNA, South Sudan (AP) — Following an appeal from the United Nations, South Sudan removed recently imposed taxes and fees that had triggered suspension of U.N. food airdrops. Thousands of people in the country depend on aid from the outside.

The U.N. earlier this week urged South Sudanese authorities to remove the new taxes, introduced in February. The measures applied to charges for electronic cargo tracking, security escort fees and fuel.

In its announcement on Friday, the government said it was keeping charges on services rendered by firms contracted by the U.N peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

“These companies are profiting … (and) are subjected to applicable tax,” Finance Minister Awow Daniel Chuang said.

There was no immediate comment from the U.N. on when the airdrops could resume.

Earlier, the U.N. Humanitarian Affairs Agency said the pausing of airdrops had deprived 60,000 people who live in areas inaccessible by road of desperately needed food in March, and that their number is expected to rise to 135,000 by the end of May.

The U.N said the new measures would have increased the mission’s monthly operational costs to $339,000. The U.N. food air drops feed over 16,300 people every month.

At the United Nations in New York, U.N. spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said the taxes and charges would also impact the nearly 20,000-strong U.N. peacekeeping mission in South Sudan, “which is reviewing all of its activities, including patrols, the construction of police stations, schools and health care centers, as well as educational support.”

An estimated 9 million people out of 12.5 million people in South Sudan need protection and humanitarian assistance, according to the U.N. The country has also seen an increase in the number of people fleeing the war in neighboring Sudan between the rival military and paramilitary forces, further complicating humanitarian assistance to those affected by the internal conflict.

United States News

Associated Press

Houston braces for flooding to worsen in wake of storms

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston area was under threat of worsening flood conditions Saturday, a day after heavy storms slammed the region and authorities warned those in low-lying areas to evacuate ahead of an expected “catastrophic” surge of water. A flood watch remained in effect through Sunday afternoon as forecasters predicted additional rainfall Saturday night, […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Late-season storm expected to bring heavy snowfall to the Sierra Nevada

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — A late-season storm is expected to hit the Sierra Nevada this weekend, bringing rain and mountain snow to Northern and Central California, meteorologists said. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the mountain range from 11 a.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday for elevations above 5,000 […]

9 hours ago

A salesperson shows an unsold 2024 Cooper SE electric hardtop to a prospective buyer at a Mini deal...

Associated Press

How US employers scaling back hiring in April could let the Fed cut interest rates

Employers pulled back on their hiring in April but still added 175,000 jobs in a sign that interest rates may be slowing the job market.

9 hours ago

Hope Hicks, former White House Communications Director, arrives to meet with the House Intelligence...

Associated Press

Hope Hicks, ex-Trump adviser, recounts fear in 2016 campaign over impact of ‘Access Hollywood’ tape

Hicks provided a window into the chaotic fallout over the "Access Hollywood" tape's release just days before a crucial debate.

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Alabama court won’t revisit frozen embryo ruling

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Supreme Court on Friday declined to reconsider a controversial ruling that said frozen embryos are considered children under a state law. Justices in a 7-2 decision without comment rejected a request to revisit the ruling that drew international attention and prompted fertility clinics to cease services earlier this year. […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Mayor Eric Adams of New York; Lina Khan, chair of the Federal Trade Commission. ___ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.; Cindy McCain, executive director of the U.N. World Food Program. ___ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

South Sudan removes newly imposed taxes that had triggered suspension of UN food airdrops