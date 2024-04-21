Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from April 19-21

Apr 21, 2024, 4:00 PM

woman holds money and types into computer...

A grand jury returned a 50-count indictment against the Arizona Mexican Mafia, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced on Friday. (Photo by Matias Delacroix/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matias Delacroix/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — From freeway construction to street gang indictments and everything in between, here are the biggest Valley news stories from over the weekend.

Wrong-way driver arrested in Gilbert after fatal crash

A man was arrested in Gilbert on Thursday for his role in a fatal wrong-way crash, authorities said.

Harrison Ward, 23, was booked into the Maricopa County jail on one count each of second-degree murder and aggravated DUI.

East Valley closure tops list of metro Phoenix freeway restrictions this weekend

A full closure in the East Valley tops the list of metro Phoenix freeway restrictions this weekend.

The southbound Loop 101 Price Freeway will be closed for pavement improvement work from the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway to US 60 (Superstition Freeway) in Tempe from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

The ramps from Thomas, McDowell and McKellips roads to the southbound Loop 101 also will be closed as part of the work, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

Arizona street gang indicted after alleged involvement in pandemic assistance fraud scheme

Members of the Arizona Mexican Mafia received a 50-count indictment after fraudulently filing for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance funds, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced on Friday.

Thirty members and associates were indicted by a state grand jury for their alleged participation in a criminal syndicate that involved filing fraudulent Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims between 2020 and 2021.

The mafia members gave fake information to receive Pandemic Unemployment Assistance funds. In turn, they used those payments to fund and facilitate the Arizona Mexican Mafia’s actions, according to officials.

Phoenix domestic violence suspect tracked down, arrested after leaving scene with child

A Phoenix domestic violence suspect was arrested Thursday after allegedly assaulting his estranged wife and taking off with one of their children, authorities said.

Emmanuel Maldonado, 27, was booked into jail on multiple counts for the domestic violence incident, including aggravated assault, burglary and prohibited weapon possession.

“Kidnapping charges related to the child have not been filed due to custody concerns, but this aspect also remains under investigation,” Sgt. Rob Scherer said in a media advisory Friday morning.

Valley’s ultimate foodie festival returns this weekend with fried chicken, donuts and more

Prepare for a mouthwatering adventure as the Valley’s ultimate global-inspired food festival is returning on Saturday to Peoria.

The event located at Centennial Plaza Park will bring together the second annual Arizona Fried Check and Wings festival alongside the Arizona Ice Cream Fest.

There will be a wide array of unique foods, with deep-fried Oreos, bacon-wrapped donuts, spicy ice cream, and chicken and waffle ice cream sandwiches offering something for everyone.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

University of Arizona President Robert Robbins is seen walking on the Tucson campus....

Associated Press

Robbins: Fiscal year 2025 UArizona budget deficit may be reduced by $110M

Outgoing University of Arizona president Robbins has announced “encouraging news” about the college’s finances.

2 hours ago

Two-time double lung transplant recipient, Teri Raymond, along with Dr. Ross Bremner hiking Camelba...

KTAR.com

Two-time double lung transplant recipient hikes for St. Joseph’s Norton Thoracic Institute

A two-time double lung transplant recipient, her son and surgeons hiked Camelback Mountain to raise funds to support lung transplants.

4 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Mesa Police Department, File)...

Damon Allred

Police investigating overnight homicide shooting in Mesa

Police are investigating an overnight incident in which they found a male individual unresponsive in Mesa, authorities confirmed.

6 hours ago

File photo of a sign at the University of Arizona entrance in Tucson. Students and faculty members ...

David Veenstra

ABOR to hold University of Arizona presidential search town hall

The Arizona Board of Regents will hold a town hall so community members can share their input on the next University of Arizona president.

9 hours ago

(Photo provided by Evolve Public Relations and Marketing.)...

KTAR.com

Arizona Animal Welfare League to waive most adoption fees from May 1-15

National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day, which is coming up on April 30, is a perfect day to adopt a pet.

10 hours ago

Stock photo of a worker hammering at a construction site. A dallas-based homebuilder recently close...

Angela Gonzales/Phoenix Business Journal

Landsea plans 90-home gated community on newly purchased Mesa land

Dallas-based Landsea Homes Corp. just closed on a 14.5-acre parcel in Mesa, with plans to create a gated community with 90 homes.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from April 19-21