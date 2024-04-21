PHOENIX — From freeway construction to street gang indictments and everything in between, here are the biggest Valley news stories from over the weekend.

A man was arrested in Gilbert on Thursday for his role in a fatal wrong-way crash, authorities said.

Harrison Ward, 23, was booked into the Maricopa County jail on one count each of second-degree murder and aggravated DUI.

A full closure in the East Valley tops the list of metro Phoenix freeway restrictions this weekend.

The southbound Loop 101 Price Freeway will be closed for pavement improvement work from the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway to US 60 (Superstition Freeway) in Tempe from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

The ramps from Thomas, McDowell and McKellips roads to the southbound Loop 101 also will be closed as part of the work, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

Members of the Arizona Mexican Mafia received a 50-count indictment after fraudulently filing for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance funds, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced on Friday.

Thirty members and associates were indicted by a state grand jury for their alleged participation in a criminal syndicate that involved filing fraudulent Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims between 2020 and 2021.

The mafia members gave fake information to receive Pandemic Unemployment Assistance funds. In turn, they used those payments to fund and facilitate the Arizona Mexican Mafia’s actions, according to officials.

A Phoenix domestic violence suspect was arrested Thursday after allegedly assaulting his estranged wife and taking off with one of their children, authorities said.

Emmanuel Maldonado, 27, was booked into jail on multiple counts for the domestic violence incident, including aggravated assault, burglary and prohibited weapon possession.

“Kidnapping charges related to the child have not been filed due to custody concerns, but this aspect also remains under investigation,” Sgt. Rob Scherer said in a media advisory Friday morning.

Prepare for a mouthwatering adventure as the Valley’s ultimate global-inspired food festival is returning on Saturday to Peoria.

The event located at Centennial Plaza Park will bring together the second annual Arizona Fried Check and Wings festival alongside the Arizona Ice Cream Fest.

There will be a wide array of unique foods, with deep-fried Oreos, bacon-wrapped donuts, spicy ice cream, and chicken and waffle ice cream sandwiches offering something for everyone.

