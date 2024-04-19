PHOENIX — Prepare for a mouthwatering adventure as the Valley’s ultimate global-inspired food festival is returning on Saturday to Peoria.

The event located at Centennial Plaza Park will bring together the second annual Arizona Fried Check and Wings festival alongside the Arizona Ice Cream Fest.

There will be a wide array of unique foods, with deep-fried Oreos, bacon-wrapped donuts, spicy ice cream, and chicken and waffle ice cream sandwiches offering something for everyone.

Here’s everything we know about this Saturday’s food festival

The event is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. near Mountain View Road and 83rd Avenue. The festival aims to promote small businesses in order to help local vendors grow. Asian food and an anime festival will also be showcased.

Attendees can feast on delectable offerings from renowned food vendors, including favorites such as Happy Buns, Yuki Cheesecake, Big Nate’s Family BBQ and more.

Guests can sip their way through the festival with an assortment of boba, lemonade and coffee offerings from Mama Lita’s Soda Bar, Duplex Boba Tea Station, Eis Cafe and others.

General admission to the event is $15 (plus fees) and tickets can be bought online, while early admission tickets are available for $20 (plus fees) that allow entrance at 10 a.m. instead of 11:30 a.m. Children ages 12 and under get in free.

Free parking in nearby garages is included with the purchase of a ticket.

Menu prices range from $5-$17, and most vendors accept payment via cash or card.

Gluten free options are available at multiple vendors. Exclusive dishes unique to the event will also be available for purchase.

Centennial Plaza Park is located at 9875 N. 85th Ave., behind Peoria City Hall.

