ARIZONA NEWS

East Valley closure tops list of metro Phoenix freeway restrictions this weekend

Apr 19, 2024, 8:00 AM | Updated: 9:54 am

A freeway sign on a poll says South Loop 101. Part of the southbound Loop 101 in Tempe will be clos...

Part of the southbound Loop 101 in Tempe will be closed for roadwork from April 19 to April 22, 2024. (Arizona Department of Transportation File Photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation File Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A full closure in the East Valley tops the list of metro Phoenix freeway restrictions this weekend.

The southbound Loop 101 Price Freeway will be closed for pavement improvement work from the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway to US 60 (Superstition Freeway) in Tempe from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

The ramps from Thomas, McDowell and McKellips roads to the southbound Loop 101 also will be closed as part of the work, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

Southbound drivers can use Hayden Road/McClintock Drive or Dobson Road as a detour to bypass the closure.

Are there any other Phoenix freeway restrictions this weekend?

Other areas will see freeway restrictions this weekend, but there are no other full closures.

Westbound Interstate 10 will be reduced to two lanes from US 60 in Tempe to 24th Street in Phoenix from 3 a.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday for bridge work as part of the Broadway Curve Improvement Project. The southbound State Route 143 ramp to westbound I-10 and the westbound I-10 off- and on-ramps at 40th Street also will be closed as part of the work.

Also in Tempe, westbound US 60 will be narrowed to one lane from Priest Drive to I-10 for bridge work from 3 a.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday.

The $775 million Broadway Curve Improvement Project is remaking 11 miles of I-10 to reduce travel times during peak hours, improve airport access, support transit options and prepare the region for future growth.

All times are estimates and subject to change.

Editor’s note: The westbound I-10 ramp to eastbound US 60 was originally scheduled for closure this weekend, but the closure was canceled, ADOT said.

