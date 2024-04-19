Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Wrong-way driver arrested in Gilbert after fatal crash

Apr 19, 2024, 12:00 PM

Harrison Ward was arrested on April 18, 2024, for his alleged role in a fatal Gilbert crash. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo and Google Maps Screenshot)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man was arrested in Gilbert on Thursday for his role in a fatal wrong-way crash, authorities said.

Harrison Ward, 23, was booked into the Maricopa County jail on one count each of second-degree murder and aggravated DUI.

Here’s what police alleged Ward did that led to the fatal accident

Officers responded to multiple reports of an injury collision around 2 a.m. near Williams Field and Recker roads, the Gilbert Police Department said.

When they arrived, the driver of the other vehicle, 20-year-old Anastasia Dombrowski, was dead at the scene.

A pick-up truck driven by Ward was traveling at a high rate of speed east in the westbound lanes of Williams Field Road when he crashed into the vehicle driven by Dombrowski.

After the crash, the pick-up truck veered into the center median light pole before it came to a stop at the intersection.

Ward was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons, released and arrested.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

