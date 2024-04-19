Wrong-way driver arrested in Gilbert after fatal crash
Apr 19, 2024, 12:00 PM
PHOENIX — A man was arrested in Gilbert on Thursday for his role in a fatal wrong-way crash, authorities said.
Harrison Ward, 23, was booked into the Maricopa County jail on one count each of second-degree murder and aggravated DUI.
Here’s what police alleged Ward did that led to the fatal accident
Officers responded to multiple reports of an injury collision around 2 a.m. near Williams Field and Recker roads, the Gilbert Police Department said.
When they arrived, the driver of the other vehicle, 20-year-old Anastasia Dombrowski, was dead at the scene.
A pick-up truck driven by Ward was traveling at a high rate of speed east in the westbound lanes of Williams Field Road when he crashed into the vehicle driven by Dombrowski.
After the crash, the pick-up truck veered into the center median light pole before it came to a stop at the intersection.
Ward was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons, released and arrested.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
