PHOENIX — A Phoenix domestic violence suspect was arrested Thursday after allegedly assaulting his estranged wife and taking off with one of their children, authorities said.

Emmanuel Maldonado, 27, was booked into jail on multiple counts for the domestic violence incident, including aggravated assault, burglary and prohibited weapon possession.

“Kidnapping charges related to the child have not been filed due to custody concerns, but this aspect also remains under investigation,” Sgt. Rob Scherer said in a media advisory Friday morning.

What did Phoenix domestic violence suspect allegedly do?

Maldonado is accused of assaulting his estranged wife late Wednesday at a residence near 99th Avenue and Camelback Road and fleeing the scene along with his 7-year-old son in her vehicle.

The woman had recently moved to Arizona with her children from out of state, police said.

“On the night of this incident, Maldonado attacked his wife at her new home. While inside of the home, Maldonado took several items from his wife to include her phone, firearm and vehicle keys,” Scherer said.

“Maldonado’s wife barricaded herself in a room for protection along with some of her children. Maldonado left the home and took off from the area in his wife’s vehicle. He also took a child of his and his wife, not by force, and left the area.”

Authorities issued a missing and endangered person advisory for the boy Thursday morning.

The Phoenix domestic violence suspect was located along with his son not far from his estranged wife’s home that afternoon and taken into custody, police said.

The boy, who was unharmed, was reunited with his mother.

This is an updated version of a story originally published Thursday, April 18, 2024.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.