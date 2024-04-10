Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Southbound Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway reopened in Phoenix following vehicle fire

Apr 10, 2024, 4:40 PM | Updated: 6:06 pm

Loop 101 was closed in Phoenix on the afternoon of April 10, 2024. (ADOT Photo)

(ADOT Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The southbound Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway reopened at Thomas Road on Wednesday evening after a vehicle fire on McDowell Road temporarily closed the freeway, according to transportation officials.

The freeway reopened around 6:00 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. It was closed for not quite two hours.

The northbound lanes weren’t affected by the crash.

No other information was available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

FILE - This undated file photo released by the Tucson Police Department on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018...

Associated Press

Man convicted of killing 6-year-old Tucson girl sentenced to ‘natural life’ prison term

A man convicted of killing a 6-year-old Tucson girl, whose body was later found in a desert area, has been sentenced to another prison term.

6 minutes ago

A Phoenix police officer was fired on April 10, 2024, for a fatal 2022 shooting. (YouTube screensho...

KTAR.com

Phoenix Police Department fires officer who fatally shot man throwing rocks at patrol cars

The Phoenix Police Department on Wednesday fired an officer who fatally shot a man who was throwing rocks at patrol cars in 2022.

1 hour ago

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found at a landfill at southwest Valley on Apri...

KTAR.com

Police investigating after body of man found at landfill in southwest Valley

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found at a landfill at southwest Valley on Wednesday, authorities said.

2 hours ago

The fire took place in a new housing development in Phoenix. (KTAR News photo/Troy Barrett)...

KTAR.com

Suspect sought in possible arson that destroyed several under-construction homes in Phoenix

Authorities are seeking a suspect who is accused of starting a fire that destroyed several under-construction homes in Phoenix earlier this week.

3 hours ago

Chart showing the Phoenix weather forecast. The city is expected to see the first 90-degree day of ...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix expected to heat up for first 90-degree day of 2024 before weekend

Phoenix is expected to see its first 90-degree day of the year before the weekend after falling just short last week.

4 hours ago

Split image of a headshot of Warren Petersen, Arizona's Senate leader, on the left and a sign that ...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Senate Republican leader responds to state Supreme Court abortion ruling

The Republican leader of the Arizona Senate said Wednesday he wanted the state Supreme Court to rule the way it did on abortion a day earlier.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Southbound Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway reopened in Phoenix following vehicle fire