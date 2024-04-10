PHOENIX — The southbound Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway reopened at Thomas Road on Wednesday evening after a vehicle fire on McDowell Road temporarily closed the freeway, according to transportation officials.

The freeway reopened around 6:00 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. It was closed for not quite two hours.

The northbound lanes weren’t affected by the crash.

No other information was available.

