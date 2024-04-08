PHOENIX – A trailhead that provides access to two popular northern Arizona hiking trails closed Monday for a two-month improvement project.

The Elden Lookout and Fatmans Loop trailhead in Flagstaff is scheduled to remain closed through the end of May, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The parking area and trail access point is on the west side U.S. Highway 89 near Empire Avenue, about a mile north of Route 66.

In case you missed it: the trailhead for Elden Lookout trail and Fatmans Loop trail will be closed beginning Monday, April 8 through May as contractors reconstruct the trailhead and repave and expand the parking area to accommodate up to 50 vehicles as well as other visitor… — Coconino NF (@CoconinoNF) April 8, 2024

Crews will renovate the trailhead and repave and expand the parking lot during the closure as part of a larger improvement project at the Mount Elden Dry Lakes Trail System.

The parking lot will be able to accommodate 50 vehicles after the construction is completed.

Funding for the work comes from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021.

The Elden Lookout and Fatmans Loop trails will remain open while the trailhead is closed. They can be reached from the Coconino National Forest Flagstaff Ranger Station, which is a short walk from the trailhead area.

