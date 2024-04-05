Missing 82-year-old woman subject of new Silver Alert...

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 82-year-old woman on Thursday evening.

Judy Lockhart was last seen in the area of 19th Avenue and West Bell Road in Phoenix on Wednesday, authorities said.

Lockhart is 5 feet tall and weighs around 99 pounds, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

She has black hair and brown eyes and also has a medical condition that can cause her to become lost or easily confused, DPS said.

Authorities don’t know what she was wearing when she went missing.

What to do if you see the missing 82-year-old woman

Anyone with information that can help find Lockhart can call the Phoenix Police Department’s missing persons unit at 602-534-2121 during regular hours.

Those who want to share tips during after hours can call 602-262-6151.

