Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for missing 82-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix

Apr 4, 2024, 5:41 PM

Missing 82-year-old woman subject of new Silver Alert...

Judy Lockhart, 82, went missing on Wednesday. (Arizona Department of Public Safety photo)

(Arizona Department of Public Safety photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 82-year-old woman on Thursday evening.

Judy Lockhart was last seen in the area of 19th Avenue and West Bell Road in Phoenix on Wednesday, authorities said.

Lockhart is 5 feet tall and weighs around 99 pounds, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

She has black hair and brown eyes and also has a medical condition that can cause her to become lost or easily confused, DPS said.

RELATED STORIES

Authorities don’t know what she was wearing when she went missing.

What to do if you see the missing 82-year-old woman

Anyone with information that can help find Lockhart can call the Phoenix Police Department’s missing persons unit at 602-534-2121 during regular hours.

Those who want to share tips during after hours can call 602-262-6151.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Glass Animals visiting Sirius XM Studio in New York City....

Bailey Leasure

Glass Animals making Phoenix stop in September as part of 2024 world tour

Glass Animals making Phoenix stop in September on 2024 tour in support of their upcoming fourth studio album.

41 minutes ago

Democratic Rep. Marcelino Quiñonez resigns from House of Representatives...

KTAR.com

Democratic Rep. Marcelino Quiñonez to resign from Arizona House of Representatives

Rep. Marcelino Quiñonez, a Democratic legislator who reflects Legislative District 11, will resign, authorities announced on Thursday.

2 hours ago

costly criminal damage incidents Prescott suspect...

KTAR.com

Prescott Valley police seek help with costly criminal damage incidents

The Prescott Valley Police Department asked the public on Thursday to help find a suspect involved in two costly criminal damage incidents.

3 hours ago

Crash involving a semi-truck injures 2 adults, 2 children...

KTAR.com

2 adults, 2 children hospitalized after collision involving semi-truck in West Valley

A two-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck injured six people on Thursday morning near Buckeye, authorities said.

4 hours ago

Rattlesnake bit 3-year-old boy in Scottsdale...

KTAR.com

Rattlesnake bites 3-year-old boy on Scottsdale hiking trail

A rattlesnake bit a 3-year-old boy who was hiking with his grandfather on the Granite Mountain Trail in Scottsdale, authorities said.

5 hours ago

Martell Hare Jr., 24, was booked into jail on April 4, 2024, a day after he was shot by police in G...

KTAR.com

Suspect shot by police in Glendale booked into jail after release from hospital

The suspect who was shot by a Glendale police officer on Wednesday said he provoked the shooting and wanted to die, according to authorities.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Silver Alert issued for missing 82-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix