Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Authorities ID brothers attacked, 1 fatally, by a mountain lion in California

Mar 25, 2024, 1:06 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


GEORGETOWN, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have identified the brothers who were attacked, one fatally, by a mountain lion in Northern California during the weekend.

Taylen Robert Claude Brooks, 21, was killed in a remote area northeast of Sacramento on Saturday in the first fatal encounter with a cougar in the state in two decades. His 18-year-old brother, Wyatt Jay Charles Brooks, survived and is expected to recover after multiple surgeries.

“We are all devastated by the tragic loss of Taylen yet thankful Wyatt is still with us and are well-aware the outcome could have been even worse,” their family said in a statement released Monday. “These two young men being as close as any two brothers could be, lived a full energetic life enjoying the outdoors.”

The Mount Aukum brothers were hunting for shed antlers near Georgetown, a small, historic town about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of the state capital. They had hunted and fished together almost daily.

California’s Department of Fish and Wildlife said its wardens found the cougar and euthanized it. Mountain lions have attacked humans previously, but the last fatal encounter was in 2004 in Orange County, according to a verified list kept by the agency.

Taylen Brooks worked with his father, Aaron, painting houses and cutting firewood. A talented guitar player, he also enjoyed fishing and was remembered as a “very kind and gentle soul.”

Wyatt Brooks has been in a fire academy since September, hoping ultimately to be hired by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. His family described him as an avid baseball player and a bow-hunting enthusiast.

“A brother is a friend given by nature,” the family wrote in their statement. “These two brothers were driven by nature.”

United States News

Associated Press

Colorado university hires 2 former U.S. attorneys to review shooting, recommend any changes

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado university where a student is charged with killing his suitemate and another person in a dorm room last month has hired two former U.S. attorneys to review what led to the shooting and recommend whether any campus policies and procedures should be changed. John Suthers, who most recently served as […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

MLB pitcher Dennis Eckersley’s daughter reunited with her son after giving birth in woods in 2022

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The daughter of MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley has been reunited with her son as she awaits trial on reckless conduct and other charges after giving birth more than a year ago in a tent in subfreezing temperatures, her attorney said Monday. Alexandra Eckersley, 27, showed up last week […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

South Carolina court official resigns as state probes allegations of tampering with Murdaugh jury

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina court official under investigation amid allegations of tampering with the jury in the Alex Murdaugh trial announced her resignation on Monday. Colleton County Clerk of Court Becky Hill said that her resignation would take effect immediately during a news conference in front of the courthouse. Serving as clerk […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

What are the 10 largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

Here is a look at the largest U.S. jackpots won and the states where the winning tickets were sold: 1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022 (one ticket, from California) 2. $1.765 billion, Powerball, Oct. 11, 2023 (one ticket, from California) 3. $1.602 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 8, 2023 (one ticket, from Florida) 4. $1.586 […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Girl dies from gunshot wound after grabbing Los Angeles deputy’s gun, authorities say

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A girl died Sunday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after she entered a Los Angeles County sheriff’s station and grabbed a deputy’s gun, the department said. The incident came after the girl’s foster parent called authorities to their home around 7:25 p.m. Sunday, saying the girl was suffering from a mental […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

U.S. sanctions Russian entities accused of enabling digital currency sanctions evasion

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Monday imposed sanctions on a collection of fintech firms and people, mostly in Russia, accused of enabling sanctions evasion. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned 13 firms — five of which are owned by an already sanctioned person — and 2 people who have all either helped build […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Authorities ID brothers attacked, 1 fatally, by a mountain lion in California