Arizona lawmaker resigns after report of sexual misconduct allegation in college

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona lawmaker resigned Tuesday, a day after a newspaper reported that he was accused of sexual misconduct in 2015 as a student at George Washington University.

State Rep. Jevin Hodge, a 30-year-old Democrat, denied the allegations published Monday in the Arizona Republic and initially vowed to continue serving in the Arizona House, but in his resignation statement on Tuesday, he said he accepts responsibility for his actions.

“I apologize now, again, to those that may have been caused pain by my actions. As a leader, I must demand more of myself,” Hodge said. “Public service means knowing when to lead — and it also means knowing when to step aside. As I said yesterday, I unequivocally deny the allegations made against me. However, now is not my time to lead.”

Hodge was appointed in January to fill a vacancy in District 8 that includes Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe. Minority leader Rep. Lupe Contreras said Tuesday that Arizona House Democrats have accepted his resignation.

