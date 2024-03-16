Close
Judge delays Trump’s hush-money criminal trial 30 days, citing last-minute evidence dump

Mar 15, 2024, 7:00 PM

Donald Trump, with lawyers Christopher Kise and Alina Habba, attends the closing arguments in the T...

Donald Trump, with lawyers Christopher Kise and Alina Habba, attends the closing arguments in the Trump Organization civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. (Shannon Stapleton/Pool Photo via AP, File)

(Shannon Stapleton/Pool Photo via AP, File)

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


 

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge on Friday delayed former President Donald Trump’s hush-money criminal trial until at least mid-April after his lawyers said they needed more time to sift through a profusion of evidence they only recently obtained from a previous federal investigation into the matter.

Judge Juan Manuel Merchan agreed to a 30-day postponement and scheduled a hearing for March 25 to address questions about the evidence dump. The trial had been slated to start on March 25. It is among four criminal indictments against Trump, the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee.

Trump’s lawyers wanted a 90-day delay, which would’ve pushed the start of the trial into the early summer. Prosecutors said they were OK with a 30-day adjournment “in an abundance of caution and to ensure that defendant has sufficient time to review the new materials.”

 

