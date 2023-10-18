The time is now to start to focus on your back, as Oct. 16 is World Spine Day and October is Spine Health Awareness Month.

Half of all working Americans admit to back pain symptoms every year and people who work sitting at their desks are prone to suffering from bad posture.

DISC has four locations across the Valley — in Phoenix, Gilbert (East Valley), Glendale (West Valley), and Scottsdale — has board-certified, expert spine surgeons with 50 years of collective patient-care experience, offering the most advanced cutting-edge treatments options ranging from nonsurgical to least invasive and minimally invasive spine surgery.

Awake spine surgery could be your best option. The procedure allows for the patient to remain awake and alert during the operation. Conscious sedation is generally administered through IV medications and the dosage can be adjusted to keep the patient comfortable and relaxed throughout the procedure.

This leads to a reduced risk of side effects such as nausea, vomiting, confusion, sore throat and breathing problems that are associated with general anesthesia. Patients could also see quicker recovery and discharge times.

Patients provide real time feedback of their symptoms which the surgeons interpret and can help them avoid irritating or injuring sensitive nerves.

Better postoperative pain management could occur due to the surgeon’s ability to fine-tune pain management strategies based on the patient’s responses and needs.

“The spine is an important part of the body that provides support and allows for proper mobility,” said Mark Wang, M.D. “The spinal column is the supportive core of our bodies, while the spinal cord bridges the brain with the rest of the body. Many people may only notice or pay attention to the spine unless there is an issue or pain. Understanding the spinal column and spinal cord anatomy can help you protect yourself from potential injuries. Additionally, understanding the parts of the spine can also help you understand where pain or discomfort may be originating from.”

“DISC surgeons offer awake spine surgery for all endoscopic spine surgeries, including discectomy/decompression and open dorsal rhizotomies,” Christopher Yeung, M.D., said.

“In fact, DISC has led the emerging field of awake spine surgery for over 30 years. Our surgeon team at DISC has performed over 15,000 awake spine surgeries.”

More information on minimally invasive spine surgeries, including endoscopic spine surgery, artificial disc replacement, and minimally invasive spine surgery (MIS) are available at www.sciatica.com.