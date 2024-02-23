Roberto Jay Vasquez, 63, went missing on Wednesday, DPS said...

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for a missing 63-year-old Phoenix man on Thursday evening.

Roberto Jay Vasquez has a medical condition that can make him confused and easily lost, DPS said.

Vasquez was last seen walking in the area of 22nd Avenue and West Bethany Home Road around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. He has black hair and black eyes.

The Phoenix Police Department asked the public to call its missing persons unit at (602) 534-2121. The after hours number for the unit is (602) 262-6151. Tips can also be sent to daniel.nonnemacher@phoenix.gov.

