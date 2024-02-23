Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for missing 63-year-old man last seen walking in Phoenix

Feb 22, 2024, 8:09 PM

Roberto Jay Vasquez, 63, went missing on Wednesday, DPS said...

Roberto Jay Vasquez, 63, went missing on Wednesday, DPS said. (Arizona Department of Public Safety photo)

(Arizona Department of Public Safety photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for a missing 63-year-old Phoenix man on Thursday evening.

Roberto Jay Vasquez has a medical condition that can make him confused and easily lost, DPS said.

Vasquez was last seen walking in the area of 22nd Avenue and West Bethany Home Road around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. He has black hair and black eyes.

The Phoenix Police Department asked the public to call its missing persons unit at (602) 534-2121. The after hours number for the unit is (602) 262-6151. Tips can also be sent to daniel.nonnemacher@phoenix.gov.

