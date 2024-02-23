Roberto Jay Vasquez, 63, went missing on Wednesday, DPS said...

Silver Alert issued for missing 63-year-old man last seen walking in Phoenix
Feb 22, 2024, 8:09 PM
(Arizona Department of Public Safety photo)
PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for a missing 63-year-old Phoenix man on Thursday evening.
Roberto Jay Vasquez has a medical condition that can make him confused and easily lost, DPS said.
Vasquez was last seen walking in the area of 22nd Avenue and West Bethany Home Road around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. He has black hair and black eyes.
The Phoenix Police Department asked the public to call its missing persons unit at (602) 534-2121. The after hours number for the unit is (602) 262-6151. Tips can also be sent to daniel.nonnemacher@phoenix.gov.
