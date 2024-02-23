PHOENIX — A silver alert was canceled for a 63-year-old man who was found in Phoenix, authorities said.

Roberto Jay Vasquez was located, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said Friday morning.

The alert was issued Thursday evening after he was last seen walking near 22nd Avenue and Bethany Home Road on Wednesday.

Vasquez has a medical condition that can make him confused and easily lost.

