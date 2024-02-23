Close
Silver Alert canceled for man last seen in Phoenix after he was found

Feb 22, 2024, 8:09 PM | Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 10:27 am

Roberto Jay Vasquez, 63, went missing on Wednesday, DPS said...

Roberto Jay Vasquez was found a day after he went missing. (Arizona Department of Public Safety photo)

(Arizona Department of Public Safety photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A silver alert was canceled for a 63-year-old man who was found in Phoenix, authorities said.

Roberto Jay Vasquez was located, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said Friday morning.

The alert was issued Thursday evening after he was last seen walking near 22nd Avenue and Bethany Home Road on Wednesday.

Vasquez has a medical condition that can make him confused and easily lost.

