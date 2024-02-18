Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey to return to Phoenix for the first time since 2016

Feb 18, 2024, 4:00 PM

Tom Kuebel's Profile Picture

BY TOM KUEBEL


PHOENIX — The high-flying circus act of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey are bringing their act to the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Labeled as The Greatest Show on Earth, triangular highwire acts, comedic performances, trapeze acts, musical performances and an acrobatic aerial show are among the biggest appeals in the family-friendly atmosphere.

The show is highlighted by performers Lauren Irving, Alex Stickels, Jan Damm, Aria, Stix and Nick Nack who narrate the visual adventure the circus provides.

The Ringling Circus was founded in 1871 and has been spanning the globe ever since. They closed for six years in 2017 but returned in September 2023 with a relaunch in Bossier City, Louisiana.

Ringling will make its first return to Phoenix since June 2016 with shows at Footprint Center from July 5-7.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

