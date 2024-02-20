PHOENIX — Arizona’s prestige as a haven for pizza lovers seems to be on the rise with eight locations in the state ranked in the top 100 pizza parlors in the country.

The Grand Canyon State is tied for 3rd with Florida for pizza supremacy according to Yelp.

Arizona and Florida only trailed California and New York with 10 locations placed on the list.

Hideaway House in Sedona was the highest ranked restaurant in Arizona coming in at No. 19.

Joe’s Farm Grill in Gilbert was next at No. 23.

Among the eight restaurants, four were located in the Valley and two apiece were from Flagstaff and Sedona.

Cibo (29) – located at 5th Avenue and Fillmore Street in downtown Phoenix – was the highest ranked among three restaurants based in Phoenix.

The Parlor (41) and Federal Pizza (63) were the other two pizza places located in the capital.

Fat Olives (35) and Beaver Street Brewery (60) were the two eateries from Flagstaff while Sedona’s Pisa Lisa appeared on the list at No. 62.

