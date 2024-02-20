Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

8 Arizona pizza parlors ranked in nation’s top 100

Feb 20, 2024, 4:15 AM

Tom Kuebel's Profile Picture

BY TOM KUEBEL


KTAR.com

Hideaway House in Sedona was ranked by Yelp as the 19th best pizza parlor in the nation. (Yelp photo) Joe's Farm Grill in Gilbert was ranked by Yelp as the 23rd best pizza parlor in the nation. (Yelp photo) Cibo in Phoenix was ranked by Yelp as the 23rd best pizza parlor in the nation. (Yelp photo) Fat Olives in Flagstaff was ranked by Yelp as the 35th best pizza parlor in the nation. (Yelp photo) The Parlor in Phoenix was ranked by Yelp as the 41st best pizza parlor in the nation. (Yelp photo) Beaver Street Brewery in Flagstaff was ranked by Yelp as the 60th best pizza parlor in the nation. (Yelp photo) Pisa Lisa in Sedona was ranked by Yelp as the 62nd best pizza parlor in the nation. (Yelp photo) Federal Pizza in Phoenix was ranked by Yelp as the 63rd best pizza parlor in the nation. (Yelp photo)

PHOENIX — Arizona’s prestige as a haven for pizza lovers seems to be on the rise with eight locations in the state ranked in the top 100 pizza parlors in the country.

The Grand Canyon State is tied for 3rd with Florida for pizza supremacy according to Yelp.

Arizona and Florida only trailed California and New York with 10 locations placed on the list.

Hideaway House in Sedona was the highest ranked restaurant in Arizona coming in at No. 19.

Joe’s Farm Grill in Gilbert was next at No. 23.

Among the eight restaurants, four were located in the Valley and two apiece were from Flagstaff and Sedona.

Cibo (29) – located at 5th Avenue and Fillmore Street in downtown Phoenix – was the highest ranked among three restaurants based in Phoenix.

The Parlor (41) and Federal Pizza (63) were the other two pizza places located in the capital.

Fat Olives (35) and Beaver Street Brewery (60) were the two eateries from Flagstaff while Sedona’s Pisa Lisa appeared on the list at No. 62.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Police set up scene to process evidence....

KTAR.com

Armed suspect fatally shot by police officers in Phoenix

An armed suspect was fatally shot by police in Phoenix on Monday, authorities said.

57 minutes ago

Clint Hickman...

Danny Shapiro

Clint Hickman says threats deterring Arizonans from seeking office

Maricopa County Supervisor Clint Hickman believes continued vitriol is driving people away from elected positions in Arizona.

3 hours ago

The annual Strategic School Staffing Summit, run by Arizona State University's Mary Lou Fulton Teac...

Analisa Valdez/Cronkite News

Arizona public schools struggle to fill teaching positions as leaders brainstorm school staffing solutions

Public school educators say they are some of the most underpaid and overworked laborers, and many are quitting or leaving the profession.

3 hours ago

The Adero Scottsdale resort in Fountain Hills, Arizona. (Adero Scottsdale Photo)...

Brandon Brown/Phoenix Business Journal

Texas buyer found for Adero Scottsdale resort in receivership

After being placed in a receivership following its ownership’s failure to make mortgage payments, a buyer has been lined up to acquire the Adero Scottsdale resort.

3 hours ago

(KTAR photos)...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from Feb. 16-19

From a paradise home to a working vendor who was stabbed, here are some of the biggest stories in Phoenix from the extended holiday weekend.

11 hours ago

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Man in early 30s shot and killed at north Phoenix apartment complex

Detectives are investigating a homicide which left a man in his early 30s dead in an apartment complex Monday morning.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

FanDuel

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

8 Arizona pizza parlors ranked in nation’s top 100