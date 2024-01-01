Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Dec. 29-31

Dec 31, 2023, 6:00 PM

Image of fireworks in Phoenix....

(Getty Images File Photo)

(Getty Images File Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — One local leader explains why Trump remains eligible for the Arizona ballot, a man was killed in a Phoenix crash and interesting facts emerge about how Phoenicians ring in the New Year compared to the rest of the country.

Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

Sec. Adrian Fontes explains why Donald Trump remains eligible for Arizona ballot

There’s no current legal reason for Arizona to keep Donald Trump off its ballot in 2024, the state’s top elections officer said.

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes discussed the issue with KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Friday, a day after Maine’s Democratic secretary of state ruled that Trump was ineligible for her state’s presidential primary ballot under the insurrection clause of U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment.

The Colorado Supreme Court previously ruled that Trump was ineligible for that state’s presidential primary ballot for the same reason.

Man dead after vehicle veers across roadway, crashes into pole in Phoenix

A man died after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a pole in Phoenix late Thursday, authorities said.

Officers responded to a single-vehicle collision near 27th Avenue and Palm Lane, north of McDowell Road, around 11:40 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

The driver, an adult male whose name was not released, suffered serious injuries and died after being taken to a hospital.

Phoenix is the 3rd-best Arizona city to ring in 2024, according to WalletHub

Proud Phoenicians may think their city is the best place to ring in 2024 in Arizona. However, a study released earlier this month tells a different story.

WalletHub analyzed 100 U.S. cities for its list of the best places to party on New Year’s Eve.

The Dec. 12 report said the top party spot in Arizona is far away from the Valley. Tucson ranked No. 29 in the nation, making it the best city in Arizona to celebrate the holiday.

5 Phoenix firefighters hospitalized after impaired driver runs red light

Five Phoenix firefighters were hospitalized early Sunday after an impaired driver ran a red light and collided into a firetruck, authorities said.

The collision happened around 1 a.m. near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

All five firefighters and the driver of the other vehicle involved were able to self-extricate and

Pedestrian running on I-10 near downtown Phoenix killed in crash

A pedestrian was killed early Sunday in a crash on Interstate 10 near downtown Phoenix, authorities said.

The crash happened around 4:20 a.m. on the I-10, just after Seventh Street, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said in an email.

The pedestrian, only vaguely identified as a white man, was running on the eastbound lanes for unknown reasons when he was hit by a vehicle, according to ABC15. The vehicle involved remained at the scene, DPS said.

