PHOENIX — Proud Phoenicians may think their city is the best place to ring in 2024 in Arizona. However, a study released earlier this month tells a different story.

WalletHub analyzed 100 U.S. cities for its list of the best places to party on New Year’s Eve.

The Dec. 12 report said the top party spot in Arizona is far away from the Valley. Tucson ranked No. 29 in the nation, making it the best city in Arizona to celebrate the holiday.

In order to hammer down the best places to celebrate 2024, WalletHub researchers looked at “26 key indicators of an epic New Year’s Eve celebration.” That ranges from nightlife options, food affordability, weather forecasts and the legality of fireworks.

How researchers found the best place to ring in 2024

Here are all the factors that went into play when determining the best places to ring in the new year:

How popular it is to celebrate New Year’s Eve in the area.

Legality of fireworks.

How many minutes the 2023 fireworks show will last.

Google Search interest for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Restaurants per capita.

Lowest price per three-star hotel room on New Year’s Eve.

Beauty salon and haircut costs in the city.

Average Yelp rankings of restaurants in the area.

How available luxury shopping and gourmet food are in the area.

Beer, wine and spirits stores per capita.

How available affordable fine dining is in the area.

The average cost of alcoholic beverages in the city.

The rate of car thefts.

Taxi fare costs.

How expensive meals at restaurants are.

Party supply stores per capita.

General fun, which is based on WalletHub’s “Most Fun Cities in America” ranking.

Walkability.

Traffic congestion.

Nightlife options per capita.

Share of delayed flights.

Neighborhood security, measured by local crime rates.

DUI-related fatalities per capita, which was measured by December incidents.

Pedestrian fatality rate.

Forecasted precipitation for Dec. 31.

Music venues per capita.

Tucson earned the best ranking in terms of safety and accessibility, affordability and entertainment and food options.

Scottsdale was six slots lower than Tucson with a ranking of No. 35 while Phoenix clocked in at No. 40 in the nation.

Chandler was far lower, sliding in at No. 77 while Gilbert was No. 80, Mesa was No. 81 and Glendale was No. 85.

