ARIZONA NEWS

Man dead after vehicle veers across roadway, crashes into pole in Phoenix

Dec 29, 2023, 8:00 PM

A man was killed when his vehicle slammed into a pole in Phoenix late Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. (AP File Photo)

PHOENIX — A man died after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a pole in Phoenix late Thursday, authorities said.

Officers responded to a single-vehicle collision near 27th Avenue and Palm Lane, north of McDowell Road, around 11:40 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

The driver, an adult male whose name was not released, suffered serious injuries and died after being taken to a hospital.

The vehicle apparently was heading north on 27th Avenue when it veered across the southbound lanes and into a pole on the side of the road, police said.

“There is no indication that another vehicle was involved in this collision,” Sgt. Robert Scherer said in a press release Friday. “All other details about what led up to the collision will be determined through the accident reconstruction process.”

