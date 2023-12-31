Close
5 Phoenix firefighters hospitalized after impaired driver runs red light

Dec 31, 2023, 11:44 AM | Updated: 11:54 am

Lights on fire truck are on as fire personnel appear to respond to incident....

Five Phoenix firefighters were injured early Sunday after an impaired driver ran a red light and crashed into a firetruck on Dec. 31, 2023. (Phoenix Fire Department File Photo)

(Phoenix Fire Department File Photo)

PHOENIX — Five Phoenix firefighters were hospitalized early Sunday after an impaired driver ran a red light and collided into a firetruck, authorities said.

The collision happened around 1 a.m. near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

All five firefighters and the driver of the other vehicle involved were able to self-extricate and were taken to hospitals in serious but stable condition, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Early information suggests the driver, identified as 30-year-old Alexis Alcantar Mendoza, ran a red light and collided with the fire truck, police said.

Mendoza was booked into Fourth Avenue Jail for DUI.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing.

