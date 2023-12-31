PHOENIX — A pedestrian was killed early Sunday in a crash on Interstate 10 near downtown Phoenix, authorities said.

The crash happened around 4:20 a.m. on the I-10, just after Seventh Street, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said in an email.

The pedestrian, only vaguely identified as a white man, was running on the eastbound lanes for unknown reasons when he was hit by a vehicle, according to ABC15. The vehicle involved remained at the scene, DPS said.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The freeway was closed for several hours and has since reopened.

No additional information is yet available.

