ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Dec. 22-24

Dec 24, 2023, 6:00 PM

Arizona's new minimum wage in 2024 will be one of the 10 highest in the U.S. (Photo by Allard Schager)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Arizona’s minimum wage is increasing for the eighth straight year, a father and son were arrested on drug and weapons charges and the Valley experienced heavy rainfall on Friday.

Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

Arizona’s minimum wage set for another hike in 2024

The minimum amount workers can get paid in Arizona is about to go up on Jan. 1, 2024.

At the beginning of the year, the new minimum wage in Arizona will increase by 50 cents to $14.35 per hour, according to the Industrial Commission of Arizona. The increase is directly tied to the 3.7% increase in inflation from August 2022 to August 2023.

Father, son arrested in Arizona after welfare check leads to discovery of fentanyl, weapons

An Arizona father and son were arrested on drug and weapons charges after the son called for a welfare check, authorities announced Wednesday.

Michael Grossman Sr., 68, and Michael Grossman Jr., 29, were arrested at their Prescott Country Club residence on Friday, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives from Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) assisted YCSO deputies in the welfare check, which turned into a criminal investigation based on information provided by the deputies, YCSO said.

Phoenix experiences heavy rain Friday, more rain on the way

Friday’s first precipitation at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport was detected around 5:45 a.m.

The airport gauge reading, which the National Weather Service uses for the city’s official records, was up to a quarter of an inch by 7:47 a.m. That already surpassed the previous December total of 0.16 inches.

Arizona adds Samsung Wallet app on Galaxy devices to digital ID card program

Arizona has again expanded its digital identification program, this time to include the Samsung Wallet app on Galaxy devices.

The Arizona Department of Transportation’s Motor Vehicle Division now offers four digital ID options for smartphones.

2 suspects arrested in connection with deadly robbery at Phoenix hotel

Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly robbery Wednesday morning at a Phoenix hotel, authorities said.

Officers were called to a restaurant near Interstate 17 and Thomas Road around 6 a.m. and found 62-year-old Kenneth Stanford with serious wounds, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Stanford died after being taken to a hospital.

