PHOENIX — Phoenix received 0.56 inches of rain on Friday and more rain is on the way this evening.

New rainfall between a tenth and a third of an inch is expected on Friday evening.

Yesterday, Phoenix reached 78 degrees, a record high for Dec. 21, but the 63-degree temperature recorded at 12:51 a.m. Friday was the high mark for today. Temperatures cooled into the mid-50s by midmorning. The daily average for today is 65 degrees.

450pm: While isolated to scattered showers are still around the area, more widespread rain will move in this evening. Arriving in the Phoenix Metro between 8-9pm. Additional rain 0.1-0.3″, localized higher amounts possible. #azwx pic.twitter.com/O4VVU3GqPw — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) December 22, 2023

On Saturday, midmorning showers and possible thunderstorms are on the forecast. There will also be a chance of showers on Saturday evening.

Will it rain in Phoenix on Christmas?

Skies are expected to be mostly sunny on Sunday and Monday for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with high temperatures in the low 60s.

On Christmas Eve, there is a 20% chance of showers before 11 a.m. Skies are expected to be foggy before 9 a.m. Afternoon sunshine is anticipated with a high temperature of 63 degrees.

On Christmas Day, a high temperature of 63 degrees is also expected. In the evening, mostly clear skies and a low of around 44 degrees is forecasted.

When did it start raining in Phoenix on Friday?

Friday’s first precipitation at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport was detected around 5:45 a.m.

The airport gauge reading, which the National Weather Service uses for the city’s official records, was up to a quarter of an inch by 7:47 a.m. That already surpassed the previous December total of 0.16 inches.

Phoenix’s annual total through Thursday was 3.48 inches, which was 3.49 inches below normal for this time of year.

How are storms affecting Valley driving conditions?

Transportation officials advise motorists to plan for longer travel time during rainy conditions, leave plenty of braking room, use headlights and avoid driving through areas of standing water.

If you are planning on traveling Friday or Saturday, make sure to give yourself plenty of extra time due to possible delays. Monitor https://t.co/8nf9o7MH0p for traffic updates and https://t.co/c7Egt672Vw for the latest forecast information. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/SADneYTvsT — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) December 21, 2023

