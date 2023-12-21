Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona adds Samsung Wallet app on Galaxy devices to digital ID card program

Dec 20, 2023, 8:00 PM

Arizona have four digital ID card options after the Samsung Wallet app was added to the program. (Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX – Arizona has again expanded its digital identification program, this time to include the Samsung Wallet app on Galaxy devices.

The Arizona Department of Transportation’s Motor Vehicle Division now offers four digital ID options for smartphones.

“Arizona is proud to be the first state to offer Samsung Wallet for carrying and presenting a driver license or state ID,” Motor Vehicle Division Director Eric Jorgensen said in a press release Wednesday. “ADOT MVD continues to find easy new ways for Arizonans to conveniently and securely conduct business.”

The state started offering mobile driver’s licenses in 2021. An Apple Wallet option was introduced in 2022, followed by Google Wallet earlier this year.

How can digital Arizona ID cards be used?

Samsung Wallet users can access the digital ID feature under the app’s quick access tab and follow directions to upload their state-issued card.

Once loaded, the cards are PIN or fingerprint protected to prevent unauthorized access.

Digital identification cards are valid for security checkpoints at participating airports, including Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Bluetooth must be turned on to use the feature.

Arizonans should still carry their physical ID cards for other uses.

