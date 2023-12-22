PHOENIX — Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly robbery Wednesday morning at a Phoenix hotel, authorities said.

Officers were called to a restaurant near Interstate 17 and Thomas Road around 6 a.m. and found 62-year-old Kenneth Stanford with serious wounds, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Stanford died after being taken to a hospital.

Witnesses told police that Stanford walked into the restaurant and said he’d been shot, but authorities said later that it appeared he was stabbed.

Officers found evidence that the attack occurred in a room at a nearby hotel.

Investigators identified two suspects and determined the motive was robbery.

Javon Parks was located and arrested later Wednesday. Naketra Alexander, 35, was taken into custody Thursday.

They were each booked into jail on multiple counts, including murder and armed robbery, police said.

This is an updated version of a story first published on Dec. 20, 2023.

