Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

2 suspects arrested in connection with deadly robbery at Phoenix hotel

Dec 22, 2023, 7:08 AM | Updated: 7:24 am

Mugshot Naketra Alexander, one of two suspects in a Dec. 20, 2023, homicide at Phoenix hotel....

Naketra Alexander was booked into jail for murder and armed robbery for a Dec. 20, 2023, homicide at a Phoenix hotel. A booking photo for a second suspect was not available. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly robbery Wednesday morning at a Phoenix hotel, authorities said.

Officers were called to a restaurant near Interstate 17 and Thomas Road around 6 a.m. and found 62-year-old Kenneth Stanford with serious wounds, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Stanford died after being taken to a hospital.

Witnesses told police that Stanford walked into the restaurant and said he’d been shot, but authorities said later that it appeared he was stabbed.

Officers found evidence that the attack occurred in a room at a nearby hotel.

RELATED STORIES

Investigators identified two suspects and determined the motive was robbery.

Javon Parks was located and arrested later Wednesday. Naketra Alexander, 35, was taken into custody Thursday.

They were each booked into jail on multiple counts, including murder and armed robbery, police said.

This is an updated version of a story first published on Dec. 20, 2023.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Traffic travels through rainy conditions on a Phoenix-area freeway....

KTAR.com

Rain starts falling early Friday in Phoenix, is expected to continue throughout day

Rain started falling across metro Phoenix early Friday, kickstarting what's expected to be one of the wettest storms of the year.

13 minutes ago

AZ Hugs for the Houseless outdoor picnic events...

Balin Overstolz McNair

East Valley city at odds with nonprofit group over free picnics for unhoused people

Tempe leaders asked nonprofit AZ Hugs to pause its Sunday Family Picnic event due to public safety concerns.

4 hours ago

deceptive junk fees under fire from Arizona democrat...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona state Rep. Analise Ortiz introduces bill to ban deceptive junk fees

Rep. Analise Ortiz is sick of deceptive junk fees, which can spike a product's final cost by 20%, according to Arizona House Democrats.

5 hours ago

Banner seeing more poison calls related to weight-loss drugs like Ozempic...

Serena O'Sullivan

Banner seeing more Valley poison calls related to weight-loss drugs like Ozempic

Banner Poison and Drug Information Center an uptick in calls in the Valley reporting health issues related to weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic.

5 hours ago

Arizona's bald eagles are endangered...

Serena O'Sullivan

New closures will help Arizona’s bald eagles repopulate this holiday season

The AGFD will temporarily close certain portions of public land and water areas to support breeding efforts of Arizona's bald eagles.

5 hours ago

Michael Grossman Sr., 68, left, and Michael Grossman Jr., 29, right, were arrested at their residen...

KTAR.com

Father, son arrested in Arizona after welfare check leads to discovery of fentanyl, weapons

An Arizona father and son were arrested on drug and weapons charges after the son called for a welfare check, authorities announced Wednesday.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

2 suspects arrested in connection with deadly robbery at Phoenix hotel