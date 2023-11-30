Close
KTAR News anchor Jayme West reads to 3rd graders as part of 'Read to the Final Four'

Nov 29, 2023, 8:00 PM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — It’s the time to give back and with the men’s basketball Final Four in the Valley next year, provided KTAR News anchor Jayme West a unique and enriching opportunity.

West spent her Tuesday reading to third graders at Glenn F. Burton Elementary School in Phoenix as part of a challenge to get students to love and get interested in reading.

The “Read to the Final Four” program was launched during the 2016 Final Four and it has logged over 121 million minutes of reading since.

Schools that participate in the challenge can win prizes and be named the top reading institution.

The 2024 Final Four will commence at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on April 6 and April 8.

KTAR News anchor Jayme West reads to 3rd graders as part of ‘Read to the Final Four’