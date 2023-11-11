Police investigating early-morning shooting at Peoria residence
Nov 11, 2023, 9:00 AM
PHOENIX — Police are investigating the deaths of two people in Peoria early Saturday.
According to the Peoria Police Department, officers responded to a call about a shooting at a residence near 78th Drive and Mescal Street at approximately 4 a.m.
Upon arrival, police found a man with gunshot wounds and pronounced him dead.
They also found a woman who’d been shot. She was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, and later was pronounced dead there.
No arrests have been made.
