Police investigating early-morning shooting at Peoria residence

Nov 11, 2023, 9:00 AM

PHOENIX — Police are investigating the deaths of two people in Peoria early Saturday.

According to the Peoria Police Department, officers responded to a call about a shooting at a residence near 78th Drive and Mescal Street at approximately 4 a.m.

Upon arrival, police found a man with gunshot wounds and pronounced him dead.

They also found a woman who’d been shot. She was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, and later was pronounced dead there.

No arrests have been made.

