Gilbert unveils Arizona’s first electric fire engine

PHOENIX — The Gilbert Fire & Rescue Department recently unveiled its first electric fire truck.

The truck, which went into service in late October at Gilbert Fire Station No. 2, is the first of its kind in Arizona, and among the first electric fire trucks in the United States, according to a press release.

The truck has zero tailpipe emissions. Plus, it’s quieter and has a more responsive and smoother acceleration than traditional fire trucks.

The Town of Gilbert received $30,000 from Salt River Project (SRP) for this project, which included a $20,000 rebate for the truck’s charging solution, in addition to $10,000 for the truck itself.

SRP also oversaw installation of the custom EV charger at Gilbert Fire Station No. 2.

“There are many potential hazards in this line of work,” Gilbert Fire Chief Rob Duggan said in the release. “We will continue to seek innovations that help mitigate those hazards to improve the safety of our firefighters and enhance our service to the community. We are grateful for SRP’s continued partnership and assistance on this project.”

The new fire truck can deliver 1,500 gallons of water per minute, and uses only 2% of the battery to completely empty the truck of water.

