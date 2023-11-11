Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Gilbert unveils Arizona’s first electric fire engine

Nov 11, 2023, 11:00 AM | Updated: 11:15 am

(Photo provided by SRP)...

(Photo provided by SRP)

(Photo provided by SRP)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Gilbert Fire & Rescue Department recently unveiled its first electric fire truck.

The truck, which went into service in late October at Gilbert Fire Station No. 2, is the first of its kind in Arizona, and among the first electric fire trucks in the United States, according to a press release.

The truck has zero tailpipe emissions. Plus, it’s quieter and has a more responsive and smoother acceleration than traditional fire trucks.

The Town of Gilbert received $30,000 from Salt River Project (SRP) for this project, which included a $20,000 rebate for the truck’s charging solution, in addition to $10,000 for the truck itself.

SRP also oversaw installation of the custom EV charger at Gilbert Fire Station No. 2.

“There are many potential hazards in this line of work,” Gilbert Fire Chief Rob Duggan said in the release. “We will continue to seek innovations that help mitigate those hazards to improve the safety of our firefighters and enhance our service to the community. We are grateful for SRP’s continued partnership and assistance on this project.”

The new fire truck can deliver 1,500 gallons of water per minute, and uses only 2% of the battery to completely empty the truck of water.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Chandler Police Department, File)...

KTAR.com

9-year-old boy killed as part of 2-vehicle crash in Chandler

Police in Chandler are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of Ray Road and Coronado Street on Saturday morning.

48 minutes ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Alanis Morissette to open summer tour in Phoenix in June

Singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette will begin a 31-show tour in Phoenix in June of 2024.

2 hours ago

File photo of a Peoria police SUV. A city maintenance vehicle was stolen from a Peoria park on Mond...

KTAR.com

Police investigating early-morning shooting at Peoria residence

Police are investigating the deaths of two people in Peoria early Saturday.

6 hours ago

(Submitted photo)...

KTAR.com

Crust New York Pizzeria opening two new locations in the Valley

Crust New York Pizzeria is coming to Tempe and north-central Phoenix. The concept consists of a pizzeria serving New York-style pizza.

8 hours ago

An artist's rendering of The Parque, a proposed mixed-use project at the former CrackerJax amusemen...

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

Billion-dollar CrackerJax transformation heads to Scottsdale City Council

The fate of a highly anticipated, billion-dollar redevelopment project is in the hands of Scottsdale City Council.

9 hours ago

image shows the Leto's on the top of the Empire State building...

KTAR.com

Thirty Seconds To Mars to stop in Phoenix on ‘Seasons 2024 World Tour’

American rock band Thirty Seconds To Mars recently announced a Phoenix stop on its global tour next year.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

Gilbert unveils Arizona’s first electric fire engine