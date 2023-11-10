Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Police trying to locate man they believe is responsible for deadly Phoenix house fire

Nov 10, 2023, 7:13 AM | Updated: 12:34 pm

BY KTAR.COM


Wayne Everett Tweed, left, is suspected of setting the fire that killed Elizabeth Bell in Phoenix on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Firefighters respond to a fatal house fire in Phoenix, Arizona, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. A woman was found dead by firefighters responding to a house fire in Phoenix, Arizona, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Firefighters respond to a fatal house fire in Phoenix, Arizona, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.

PHOENIX — Police are trying to find a man they believe is responsible for setting a deadly house in northwest Phoenix on Thursday afternoon.

The suspect is 59-year-old Wayne Everett Tweed, who fled after allegedly igniting a home near 35th Avenue and Beardsley Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Elizabeth Bell, 86, died in the blaze.

Tweed is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes and multiple tattoos, police said.

Anybody with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Crews responded to the residence around 1:35 p.m. and found flames and smoke coming from inside, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

They quickly attacked the fire and went inside, where they found Bell, who was beyond resuscitation.

No other details were made available.

