PHOENIX — Police are trying to find a man they believe is responsible for setting a deadly house in northwest Phoenix on Thursday afternoon.

The suspect is 59-year-old Wayne Everett Tweed, who fled after allegedly igniting a home near 35th Avenue and Beardsley Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Elizabeth Bell, 86, died in the blaze.

Tweed is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes and multiple tattoos, police said.

Anybody with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Crews responded to the residence around 1:35 p.m. and found flames and smoke coming from inside, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

They quickly attacked the fire and went inside, where they found Bell, who was beyond resuscitation.

No other details were made available.

