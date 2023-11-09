Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Watch: KTAR News hosts 2nd Arizona Votes 2024: One Year Out special show

Nov 9, 2023, 11:58 AM | Updated: 12:00 pm

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — KTAR News is hosting a pair of special programs discussing the Arizona Votes 2024: One Year Out series on the state’s most important topics ahead of next year’s election.

Thursday’s show, which airs from 12:15 p.m. to 2 p.m., features politicians and KTAR News reporters. It will be hosted by KTAR News’ Jim Sharpe and Barry Markson.

Here’s who is on the show:

  • Ken Bennett, Arizona state senator
  • Balin Overstolz-McNair, KTAR News reporter
  • Adrian Fontes, Arizona Secretary of State

Read, watch and listen to part 1part 2, part 3 and part 4 of the special series.

Watch Wednesday’s special series show here.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A north-facing view from the PHXCityCam livestream shows downtown Phoenix buildings and constructio...

Kevin Stone

New report says downtown Phoenix generated economic impact of $21.2B in 2022

Downtown Phoenix generated an “incredible” economic impact of $21.2 billion in 2022, according to a newly released report.

60 minutes ago

McSally sits in a chair during a hearing regarding her abuse in the military...

SuElen Rivera

Former Sen. Martha McSally from Arizona says she was sexually assaulted while on a jog

Former Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona said Wednesday that she was sexually assaulted while on her jog in Iowa.

2 hours ago

The Salt Lake Temple stands at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Oct. 5, 2019. On Friday, Nov. 3, ...

Associated Press

Arizona judge cites church privilege in dismissing Latter-day Saints child sex abuse lawsuit

An Arizona judge ruled that officials for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had no duty to report sexual abuse to police.

2 hours ago

File photo of two men riding bicycles on a desert trail in Phoenix, Arizona. It's prime season for ...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix area settling into stretch of gloriously perfect weather

Following a searing summer and warmer-than-usual early fall, the Valley of the Sun is settling nicely into its gloriously perfect weather season.

4 hours ago

fentanyl pills in clear bag...

KTAR.com

Arizona man gets 10-year sentence for importing fentanyl

An Arizona man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in importing fentanyl into the United States.

4 hours ago

Republican presidential candidates from left, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron De...

Associated Press

GOP candidates hit Trump and back Israel, here are highlights from the 3rd debate

Republican presidential candidates showed their support for Israel and displayed some willingness to criticize Donald Trump.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Watch: KTAR News hosts 2nd Arizona Votes 2024: One Year Out special show