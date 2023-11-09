Watch: KTAR News hosts 2nd Arizona Votes 2024: One Year Out special show
Nov 9, 2023, 11:58 AM | Updated: 12:00 pm
PHOENIX — KTAR News is hosting a pair of special programs discussing the Arizona Votes 2024: One Year Out series on the state’s most important topics ahead of next year’s election.
Thursday’s show, which airs from 12:15 p.m. to 2 p.m., features politicians and KTAR News reporters. It will be hosted by KTAR News’ Jim Sharpe and Barry Markson.
Here’s who is on the show:
- Ken Bennett, Arizona state senator
- Balin Overstolz-McNair, KTAR News reporter
- Adrian Fontes, Arizona Secretary of State
Read, watch and listen to part 1, part 2, part 3 and part 4 of the special series.
Watch Wednesday’s special series show here.
