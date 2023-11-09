PHOENIX — KTAR News is hosting a pair of special programs discussing the Arizona Votes 2024: One Year Out series on the state’s most important topics ahead of next year’s election.

Thursday’s show, which airs from 12:15 p.m. to 2 p.m., features politicians and KTAR News reporters. It will be hosted by KTAR News’ Jim Sharpe and Barry Markson.

Here’s who is on the show:

Ken Bennett , Arizona state senator

, Arizona state senator Balin Overstolz-McNair , KTAR News reporter

, KTAR News reporter Adrian Fontes, Arizona Secretary of State

