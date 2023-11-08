Watch: KTAR News hosts Arizona Votes 2024: One Year Out special show
Nov 8, 2023, 11:56 AM | Updated: 12:24 pm
PHOENIX — KTAR News is hosting a pair of special programs discussing the Arizona Votes 2024: One Year Out series on the state’s most important topics ahead of next year’s election.
Wednesday’s show, which airs from 12:15 p.m. to 2 p.m., will feature political analysts, politicians and KTAR News reporters. It will be hosted by KTAR News’ Jim Sharpe.
Here’s who will be on the show:
- Stacy Pearson, political strategist and co-founder of Lumen Strategies
- Emily Ryan, political analyst at Copper State Consulting
- Paul Penzone, outgoing Maricopa County Sheriff
- Garrett Archer, ABC15 data analyst
- Chuck Todd, NBC News chief political analyst
- Heidi Hommel, KTAR News reporter
Read, watch and listen to part 1, part 2 and part 3 of the special series.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.