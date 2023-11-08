Close
Watch: KTAR News hosts Arizona Votes 2024: One Year Out special show

Nov 8, 2023, 11:56 AM | Updated: 12:24 pm

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — KTAR News is hosting a pair of special programs discussing the Arizona Votes 2024: One Year Out series on the state’s most important topics ahead of next year’s election.

Wednesday’s show, which airs from 12:15 p.m. to 2 p.m., will feature political analysts, politicians and KTAR News reporters. It will be hosted by KTAR News’ Jim Sharpe.

Here’s who will be on the show:

  • Stacy Pearson, political strategist and co-founder of Lumen Strategies
  • Emily Ryan, political analyst at Copper State Consulting
  • Paul Penzone, outgoing Maricopa County Sheriff
  • Garrett Archer, ABC15 data analyst
  • Chuck Todd, NBC News chief political analyst
  • Heidi Hommel, KTAR News reporter

Read, watch and listen to part 1, part 2 and part 3 of the special series.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Video: Arizona Votes 2024: One Year Out roundtable

Arizona Votes 2024: One Year Out roundtable. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

4 hours ago

Video: Sharper Point: As Trump dominates the polls, can another GOP candidate emerge in tonight’s debate?

Former president Donald Trump continues to lead the polls despite his current legal issues, but Jim Sharpe ponders if another candidate can emerge as the party favorite during Wednesday night’s GOP debate. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Photos: Stan Barnes/LinkedIn and Getty Images

5 hours ago

