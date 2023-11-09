Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Political middle a necessary strength to help candidates win elections in Arizona

Nov 9, 2023, 4:35 AM

Colton Krolak's Profile Picture

BY COLTON KROLAK


KTAR.com

This is the fourth in a five-part series called “Arizona Votes 2024: One Year Out,” which will examine the lead-up to the upcoming election in Arizona. Read part one here, part two here and part three here.

PHOENIX — Arizona has bucked the trend of its historically Republican image as Independent voters narrowly outnumber both Republicans and Democrats in the state.

That becomes especially important as the 2024 election looms and as Arizona once again finds itself as a major political player in the national spotlight.

What type of candidates are Arizonans looking for?

Samara Klar, professor of political science at the University of Arizona, studies politics and how people choose who to vote for.

RELATED STORIES

She told KTAR News 92.3 FM even those with political affiliations tend to be more moderate than their national counterparts.

“The types of candidates in Arizona that really encourage voters to vote are candidates that can successfully say to the electorate, ‘I’m a little centrist, I’m more moderate, I’m nonpartisan, I’m postpartisan,’” Klar said.

Klar said this isn’t a new phenomenon. She pointed to notable Arizona politicians such as late Sens. John McCain and Barry Goldwater as candidates who fit that mold and resonate with Arizonans.

“We’re going to have to see candidates appealing to broad swaths of the electorate, not just to their base, and actually trying to engage them and say, ‘I can represent you,’” Klar said.

What if candidates can’t appeal to the middle?

Finding that candidate can be a challenge, especially when looking at the upcoming presidential race. Two of the main frontrunners, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, are highly polarizing figures.

“It’s not often the nation sees a presidential race like this one,” Brooks Simpson, foundation professor of history at Arizona State University, said. “Both candidates are controversial.

“There are significant parts of both parties that were not happy with that frontrunner but are reluctant to step out against that frontrunner.”

Simpson said that’s because either party that challenges their candidate also risks handing the election over to the other.

That’s if people decide to vote at all. Klar said if a Republican or Democrat doesn’t like their party’s candidate, many will choose to just stay home.

“There’s so many reasons to not do it that when you don’t have a candidate that really excites you, or worst case, when you feel like neither candidate really represents your views at all, then you’ll see more apathy among voters,” said Klar.

How will parties encourage people to get out and vote?

Simpson said that’s why this election will hinge on voters who are motivated by who they want to lose, instead of who they want to win.

“We’re going to have an election which people are told to turn out because you don’t want the other guy to win,” Simpson said. “This is going to be an election more about fear than about hope.”

While the parties might try to impassion their base by creating negative sentiment toward an opposing candidate, that’s not a tactic that will appeal to Arizona’s Independent majority.

Independent does not mean indifferent.

“Independents have ideological perspectives. They are left or they are right or they’re conservative, but what they hate is that exact ‘us versus them’ mentality … they don’t hate the other party, they don’t want to engage in fighting or bickering,” Klar said.

“Voters in Arizona are seeking candidates who are more civil, candidates who have policy preferences but who aren’t necessarily fighting and yelling conspiracy theories. Those are the candidates who have always done well in Arizona, and those are the candidates that will continue to do well in Arizona.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

7 displaced after fire at Phoenix midrise apartment complex

Several people were displaced after a midrise apartment complex caught on fire Wednesday evening in Phoenix. 

10 minutes ago

caution tape across police car...

KTAR.com

Suspect arrested in fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Phoenix

Police have arrested a suspect involved in a fatal auto-pedestrian crash early Wednesday morning in Phoenix.

21 minutes ago

Hugues Byrne now works with the Veterans of Foreign Wars to support veterans and their families, wh...

Ben Brown

Retired Marine Corps veteran stresses the importance of service

Hugues Byrne now works with the Veterans of Foreign Wars to support veterans and their families, while advocating for mental health.

31 minutes ago

Karissa Hamilton, 29, was found dead at Steele Indian School Park in Phoenix. Her family is seeking...

KTAR.com

‘She left a big void’: Karissa Hamilton’s family seeks answers in Phoenix mom’s death

The family member of a woman who was killed in February spoke out Wednesday at a press conference and wants answers.

9 hours ago

Dierks Bentley at Country Thunder Festival. (Facebook Photo/Country Thunder Music Festivals)...

Brandon Gray

WM Phoenix Open: Dierks Bentley to headline 2nd night of 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest concert series

Country music superstar Dierks Bentley has committed to perform at its four-night concert series at the 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest. 

12 hours ago

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne has denounced an event supporting Palestine ...

KTAR.com

Arizona Superintendent Horne denounces Palestine support event at Scottsdale high school

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne has denounced an event supporting Palestine at a Scottsdale high school last week in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

Political middle a necessary strength to help candidates win elections in Arizona