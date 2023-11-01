Close
Police searching for woman who committed identity theft in Valley earlier this year

Oct 31, 2023, 5:00 PM

BY JAYME WEST


PHOENIX — As clear as the surveillance pictures are, there’s no way this brazen I.D thief in the Valley will be able to keep her crime spree going much longer.

Someone is going to recognize her. Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower said on April 20, 2023, the suspect hit two different First Credit Union branches, the first near Indian School Road and Seventh Street and another in Glendale.

“She goes into these First Credit Unions and cashes out through a stolen credit card,” Bower said.

She stole a woman’s purse in Chandler, then, within hours, used her victim’s Arizona driver’s license and bank account information to steal $5,000 from her.

Take all the extra measures to protect your purse and your wallet.

If you do happen to have it stolen, Bower said, “It’s highly recommended you call the police immediately. Call your banks and cancel all your cards. Cancel all your information so you don’t find yourself with an empty bank account at the end of the day.”

The good news is, there are very clear pictures of the thief and the gray minivan she was driving.

Investigators are urging you to check them out.

