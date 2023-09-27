“Her parents, absolutely, are devastated from this tragedy.”

Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower is talking about the murder of 17-year-old Desiree Rivas.

“She was a member of the Cesar Chavez High School cheerleading team. She was a very loved student at that school,” Bower said.

Just after midnight on Sunday, May 14, 2023, Desiree was leaving a graduation party near 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

“Several people produced guns and began shooting at each other,” Bower said. “Unfortunately, Desiree was caught in the middle and she was shot and killed.”

Investigators know there had to be a lot of witnesses.

“With any of these large graduation parties or large gatherings, people always have phones or some kind of device to take pictures,” Bower said.

It’s hoped a $12,000 reward will encourage someone to come forward. Besides the $2,000 Silent Witness payout, the FBI has contributed another $10,000.

