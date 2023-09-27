Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

SILENT WITNESS

$12,000 reward offered in case of Phoenix teen killed in graduation party shooting

Sep 27, 2023, 10:17 AM

Photo of 17-year-old Desiree Rivas, who was shot and killed on May 14, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona....

A reward of up to $12,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of Desiree Rivas on May 14, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo via Silent Witness)

(Photo via Silent Witness)

Jayme West's Profile Picture

BY JAYME WEST


KTAR.com

“Her parents, absolutely, are devastated from this tragedy.”

Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower is talking about the murder of 17-year-old Desiree Rivas.

“She was a member of the Cesar Chavez High School cheerleading team. She was a very loved student at that school,” Bower said.

Just after midnight on Sunday, May 14, 2023, Desiree was leaving a graduation party near 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

“Several people produced guns and began shooting at each other,” Bower said. “Unfortunately, Desiree was caught in the middle and she was shot and killed.”

Investigators know there had to be a lot of witnesses.

“With any of these large graduation parties or large gatherings, people always have phones or some kind of device to take pictures,” Bower said.

It’s hoped a $12,000 reward will encourage someone to come forward. Besides the $2,000 Silent Witness payout, the FBI has contributed another $10,000.

Read more about the case here.

Silent Witness

three dogs stolen from an airbnb...

Jayme West

Police searching for 3 dogs stolen from Phoenix Airbnb in June

The dognapping happened near 12th Street and Dunlap Avenue on Friday, June 16, 2023, sometime in the afternoon.

9 days ago

two silent witness photos of suspects...

Jayme West

Chandler, Mesa police searching for distinctively dressed suspects

These two cases are completely unrelated but they do have something in common because both suspects were wearing something very distinctive.

21 days ago

do not cross displayed on words of tape...

Jayme West

Police looking for shooter in Phoenix man’s 2011 death

Michael Arvallo, a father and son, was driving on Interstate 10 in Phoenix when he was fatally shot by an unknown person in September 2011.

29 days ago

people caught on camera doing illegal activity...

Jayme West

Phoenix police searching for suspects in separate crimes at fast food restaurant McDonalds

Be on the lookout for a couple of McCrooks. Police are searching for the suspects involved in criminal activity at McDonalds in Phoenix.

1 month ago

police lights on a cop car...

Jayme West

Phoenix restaurant owner robbed, beaten in 2015 case

This week's silent witness cases are about an owner who was robbed at gunpoint and a driver who had her possessions stolen.

1 month ago

caution tape in front of a fence...

Jayme West

Phoenix mother, unborn child killed at home in 2012

Phoenix police are searching for a man suspected in the murder of 22-year-old Sheila Lomes and her unborn child.

2 months ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

$12,000 reward offered in case of Phoenix teen killed in graduation party shooting