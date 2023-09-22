Close
Silver Alert update: 86-year-old Wickenburg man has been located

Sep 22, 2023, 6:34 AM | Updated: 12:38 pm

Robert Wolff, 86, is the subject of a Silver Alert issued out of Wickenburg, Arizona, on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

PHOENIX — An 86-year-old Wickenburg man whose disappearance triggered a Silver Alert on Friday morning has been located, authorities said.

Robert Wolff was transported for medical evaluation after being found, the Wickenburg Police Department said.

No details about his condition or about how he was located were made available.

Wolff had last been seen on foot around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of his home near Constellation Road and El Recreo Drive.

The Arizona Department of Public safety issued a Silver Alert around 1:40 a.m. Friday and canceled it just before noon.

