ARIZONA NEWS

86-year-old Wickenburg man goes missing, prompting Silver Alert

Sep 22, 2023, 6:34 AM

PHOENIX — Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Friday morning for a missing 86-year-old Wickenburg man.

Robert Wolff was last seen on foot around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of his home near Constellation Road and El Recreo Drive.

Wolff, who was wearing a blue plaid shirt and blue jeans, may become disoriented or confused if confronted, according to the alert.

He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds, with blue eyes and brown and gray hair.

Anybody with information about Wolff’s whereabouts was asked to call 911.

