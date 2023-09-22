PHOENIX — Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Friday morning for a missing 86-year-old Wickenburg man.

Robert Wolff was last seen on foot around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of his home near Constellation Road and El Recreo Drive.

Wolff, who was wearing a blue plaid shirt and blue jeans, may become disoriented or confused if confronted, according to the alert.

He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds, with blue eyes and brown and gray hair.

Anybody with information about Wolff’s whereabouts was asked to call 911.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.