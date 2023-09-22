86-year-old Wickenburg man goes missing, prompting Silver Alert
Sep 22, 2023, 6:34 AM
(Photo via Wickenburg Police Department)
PHOENIX — Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Friday morning for a missing 86-year-old Wickenburg man.
Robert Wolff was last seen on foot around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of his home near Constellation Road and El Recreo Drive.
Wolff, who was wearing a blue plaid shirt and blue jeans, may become disoriented or confused if confronted, according to the alert.
He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds, with blue eyes and brown and gray hair.
Anybody with information about Wolff’s whereabouts was asked to call 911.
