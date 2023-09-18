Close
Police searching for 3 dogs stolen from Phoenix Airbnb in June

Sep 18, 2023, 12:40 PM | Updated: 12:41 pm

three dogs stolen from an airbnb...

Authorities are looking for three dogs that were stolen from a Valley Airbnb in June. (Phoenix Police Department photos)

(Phoenix Police Department photos)

Jayme West's Profile Picture

BY JAYME WEST


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — What should have been a memorable Arizona vacation for a Florida couple celebrating their engagement turned into a heartbreaking experience. They were forced to return home without three of their family members.

Someone broke into their Sunnyslope Airbnb in Phoenix and took Athena, Davinci and Dexter, the couple’s two micro bulldogs and a service dog.

“They stole these three dogs and they also took several other items including cash — roughly $3,000,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower said.

The dognapping happened near 12th Street and Dunlap Avenue on Friday, June 16, 2023, sometime between 2:37 p.m. and 3:28 p.m.

“They know this because of the technology they had with the Ring doorbell,” Bower said.

The couple stayed as long as they could after their vacation ended to try to find their babies…that’s what they call them.

“They don’t care about the money, they don’t care about their property,” Bower said.

“They just want these pets back. These three dogs are part of their family.”

