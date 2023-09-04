PHOENIX — Phoenix staple Miracle Mile Deli has been going strong for more than seven decades and plans for it to stay that way, Metallica postponed its Sunday show due to COVID-19 and a 10-year-old took a spin on Loop 101.

Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

Named after Phoenix’s historic “Miracle Mile” — a stretch of land along McDowell Road that featured trendy shops in the 1950s — Miracle Mile Deli brought the Valley its first all-beef hot dog and has remained a staple for 74 years because of their food and family-friendly atmosphere.

Seven decades since its establishment, Miracle Mile Deli is considered a Phoenix staple, selling two tons of hot pastrami a month and more than 3,000 pounds of Hebrew National all-beef kosher hot dogs every year.

Phoenicians also flood the deli’s doorstep on St. Patrick’s Day; the restaurant serves more than 2,500 customers every March.

Metallica is postponing its Sunday show at State Farm Stadium due to COVID-19.

According to a post on X, formerly Twitter, the band indicated lead singer James Hetfield had tested positive for the respiratory disease.

The show is being rescheduled for Sept. 9. All tickets for the Sunday show will be honored.

Authorities arrested a Phoenix man on suspicion of letting his 10-year-old son drive on Loop 101 around Scottsdale on Saturday.

Impairment may have played a role in the incident, as authorities said they found 49-year-old Alvaro Ovando Alvarez with an open container of alcohol in the red pickup truck.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety allegedly received reports of the truck weaving and speeding on the 101 at milepost 34 near Scottsdale Road at around 3:30 p.m.

Watermark Retirement Communities LLC, a senior living community operator based in Tucson that manages five retirement homes in the state and two in the Phoenix metropolitan area, agreed to pay $4.25 million on Thursday to resolve kickback allegations.

According to the Department of Justice, the settlement includes the resolution of claims brought under the whistleblower provisions of the False Claims Act by David Freedman, who was the former director of strategic growth for Bayada, a home health aide operator, between 2009 and 2016.

Officials finally cracked a homicide cold case that “rocked” Prescott back in 1987, according to a recent announcement.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said they identified the man who killed a 23-year-old college student in the Prescott National Forest 36 years ago.

“This case has so many incredible twists and turns,” Sheriff David Rhodes said during a Saturday news conference.

