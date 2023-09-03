Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

10-year-old pulled over for driving on SR 101, father charged

Sep 2, 2023, 6:53 PM

(Arizona Department of Public Safety/Facebook photo)...

(Arizona Department of Public Safety/Facebook photo)

(Arizona Department of Public Safety/Facebook photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man is under arrest after police pulled over his 10-year-old son for driving him around Scottsdale on State Route 101.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said it received a call at 3:38 p.m. on Saturday of a report of a child driving a red pickup truck weaving and speeding on SR-101 at milepost 34 near Scottsdale Road.

According to police, a trooper located the vehicle and attempted to stop it after the vehicle changed lanes unsafely. The driver reportedly failed to stop and the trooper began to pursue the driver and the vehicle at 3:44 p.m.

RELATED STORIES

The driver reportedly stopped at 3:47 p.m. at milepost 26 before the 7th Street off-ramp.

According to authorities, after approaching the driver, the officer confirmed the driver to be 10 years old and found the father in the passenger seat.

The 49-year-old man, who was not identified by authorities, was charged with an open container of alcohol and unlawfully permitting a minor to drive.

The minor is not facing any criminal charges.

This is a developing story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

James Hetfield of Metallica performs at State Farm Stadium on September 01, 2023 in Glendale, Arizo...

Stephen Gugliociello

Metallica’s Sunday show postponed due to COVID-19 case

Metallica is postponing their Sunday show at State Farm Stadium due to COVID-19. The show is being rescheduled for Sept. 9.

19 hours ago

Jimmy Buffett performs at his sister's restaurant in Gulf Shores, Ala., on June 30, 2010. “Margar...

Associated Press

Singer, restaurateur and beach-bum icon: Jimmy Buffet dies at 76

Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, who popularized beach bum soft rock with the escapist Caribbean-flavored song “Margaritaville” has died.

19 hours ago

Attorney General Kris Mayes wants more protections against e-cigarettes...

Serena O'Sullivan

AG Kris Mayes calls on FDA to do more to protect kids from e-cigarettes

Attorney General Kris Mayes called on the FDA to install stronger youth protections against e-cigarettes Wednesday.

19 hours ago

Bill Richardson...

Serena O'Sullivan

Former New Mexico governor who helped free Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner dies

Former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, who helped to free WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russian detention, died Saturday.

19 hours ago

Pittsburgh International Airport gun smuggling...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona man arrested for smuggling loaded gun into Pittsburgh International Airport

Officials arrested an Arizona man they suspect of smuggling a loaded gun into Pittsburgh International Airport on Monday.

19 hours ago

The city of Tempe announced a new green stormwater infrastructure plan on Friday....

Serena O'Sullivan

Tempe launches green stormwater initiative to cool the city

Tempe leaders announced a new green stormwater infrastructure project, which will use rainwater to cool the city, on Friday.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

10-year-old pulled over for driving on SR 101, father charged