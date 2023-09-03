PHOENIX — A man is under arrest after police pulled over his 10-year-old son for driving him around Scottsdale on State Route 101.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said it received a call at 3:38 p.m. on Saturday of a report of a child driving a red pickup truck weaving and speeding on SR-101 at milepost 34 near Scottsdale Road.

According to police, a trooper located the vehicle and attempted to stop it after the vehicle changed lanes unsafely. The driver reportedly failed to stop and the trooper began to pursue the driver and the vehicle at 3:44 p.m.

The driver reportedly stopped at 3:47 p.m. at milepost 26 before the 7th Street off-ramp.

According to authorities, after approaching the driver, the officer confirmed the driver to be 10 years old and found the father in the passenger seat.

The 49-year-old man, who was not identified by authorities, was charged with an open container of alcohol and unlawfully permitting a minor to drive.

The minor is not facing any criminal charges.

This is a developing story.

