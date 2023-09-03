PHOENIX — Metallica is postponing its Sunday show at State Farm Stadium due to COVID-19.

According to a post on X, formerly Twitter, the band indicated lead singer James Hatfield had tested positive for the respiratory disease.

NIGHT TWO IN GLENDALE IS RESCHEDULED TO SEPTEMBER 9! We’re very sorry to report that tomorrow’s scheduled M72 date at State Farm Stadium has been postponed to Saturday, September 9, 2023, as, unfortunately, COVID has caught up with James. We’re extremely disappointed and regret… pic.twitter.com/neRSNMwxp5 — Metallica (@Metallica) September 2, 2023

The show is being rescheduled for Sept. 9. All tickets for the Sunday show will be honored.

For more information, including refunds, visit SeatGeek.com.

The M72 Weekend Takeover events scheduled for Sunday will still take place, according to the band.

The heavy metal legends played a 14-song set in Glendale on Friday.

