ARIZONA NEWS

Metallica’s Sunday show postponed due to COVID-19 case

Sep 2, 2023, 5:55 PM | Updated: 6:30 pm

James Hetfield of Metallica performs at State Farm Stadium on September 01, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

James Hetfield of Metallica performs at State Farm Stadium on September 01, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Metallica is postponing its Sunday show at State Farm Stadium due to COVID-19.

According to a post on X, formerly Twitter, the band indicated lead singer James Hatfield had tested positive for the respiratory disease.

The show is being rescheduled for Sept. 9. All tickets for the Sunday show will be honored.

For more information, including refunds, visit SeatGeek.com.

The M72 Weekend Takeover events scheduled for Sunday will still take place, according to the band.

The heavy metal legends played a 14-song set in Glendale on Friday.

