After 74 years in the Valley, Miracle Mile Deli has ‘no intention to make any moves’

Sep 3, 2023, 5:00 AM

Josh Garcia, vice president of Miracle Mile Deli, a family operated business in its third generation.(Phoenix Business Journal Photo/Jim Poulin)

BY LUX BUTLER/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


Named after Phoenix’s historic “Miracle Mile” — a stretch of land along McDowell Road that featured trendy shops in the 1950s — Miracle Mile Deli brought the Valley its first all-beef hot dog and has remained a staple for 74 years because of their food and family-friendly atmosphere.

Seven decades since its establishment, Miracle Mile Deli is considered a Phoenix staple, selling two tons of hot pastrami a month and more than 3,000 pounds of Hebrew National all-beef kosher hot dogs every year. Phoenicians also flood the deli’s doorstep on St. Patrick’s Day; the restaurant serves more than 2,500 customers every March.

All these years later, the restaurant is still going strong and planning to stick around Phoenix for the long haul. An entity tied to the restaurant owns the building and the lot at 4433 N 16th St., said Josh Garcia, vice president of Miracle Mile Deli, in an email. The property was most recently valued at nearly $2.5 million, according to Maricopa County records, up from about $1.6 million in 2020. Garcia said the restaurant has “no intention to make any moves and no immediate plans for expansion.”

Miracle Mile Deli currently employs 19 people — 10 of whom have been with the company for at least a decade. Garcia said the business is “still holding strong” despite seeing revenue drop a bit in 2023 from 2022 levels.

“The current economic state is so variable, so we are just taking things day by day and trying our best to ensure that we produce the best product possible for our customers to enjoy so that they always come back and have a great memory of their Miracle Mile experience,” said Garcia in the email, adding that pre-pandemic is “like a different world” compared to the current economic conditions.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

