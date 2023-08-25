PHOENIX — A show telling the story of the 1989 Tiananmen Square protest is debuting at the Phoenix Theatre Company in October.

“Tiananmen: A Brave and Necessary New Musical” will feature Broadway Star Zachary Noah Piser, who was the first Asian American actor to play the lead in “Dear Evan Hansen.”

Piser has also played in “Wicked” and “KPOP” on the Broadway stage.

He will join an all-Asian American and pacific islander cast for the musical, which is debuting 34 years after the tragedy in China’s Tiananmen Square.

“I am proud to bring this powerful story to life on stage,” Piser said in a press release. “Having helped develop this piece since 2015 makes originating this role that much more meaningful.”

The musical has been in development for more than a decade. It weaves a love story against the backdrop of the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989.

Wu’er Kaisi, who helped lead protests in China, was the musical’s conciever and creative consultant.

“I believed in democracy when we took to the streets in 1989, and I think it even more so today. I’m looking forward to seeing and hearing the events as a musical, and I hope it serves to ensure that the world remembers the unfinished business of this celebration of bravery,” Kaisi said in a press release.

The musical is opening on Oct. 4 and will be making its world premiere on Oct.6. It will run for five weeks.

