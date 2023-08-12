Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Historic Firestone Building in downtown Phoenix to become Goodwill store

Aug 12, 2023, 6:30 AM

Rendering of the new Goodwill store and donation center planned to open in downtown Phoenix in the historic Firestone Building on Van Buren Street. (Jag Development and 48 Development Co.)

BY BRANDON BROWN/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


A team of developers plans to turn a nearly 100-year-old building in downtown Phoenix into a flagship store for Goodwill.

The former Firestone Building located on the northwest corner of Third Avenue and Van Buren Street in downtown Phoenix will be transformed in an adaptive rehabilitation project into a Goodwill store and donation center.

The project is being developed in a joint venture between JAG Development – led by brothers Allan and Benjamin Gutkin – and 48 Development Co., which is run by Mark Davis. Both Gutkin brothers and Davis have been directly involved in several projects in downtown Phoenix.

“The Goodwill store will become a vibrant hub, serving as a catalyst for job creation, economic stimulation, and community enhancement,” the development team said in a statement.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

